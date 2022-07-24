Chainsaw Man Chapter 100: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man Chapter 100 is finally set to release this coming Tuesday, July 26, 2022. It will hopefully bring a few highly-anticipated developments based on last chapter’s reveal. Readers may remember that the previous issue showed Hirofumi Yoshida attending Asa Mitaka’s school, and it was revealed that Denji also attended the same school.

The series seems to be taking a slow and cautious approach to Denji’s debut in the second part, something which Chainsaw Man Chapter 100 will likely reflect. That said, there is always a possibility that author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto will completely subvert readers’ expectations and take them aback.

Follow along as this article breaks down all the available release information for Chainsaw Man Chapter 100, and speculates on what may occur in the coming issue.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 100 set to be a monumental issue for Fujimoto’s series

Release date and time, where to read

As mentioned above, Chainsaw Man Chapter 100 is set to release this coming Tuesday, July 26, for most international readers. Japanese fans and select international fans will find the issue releasing just after midnight on Wednesday, July 27, their time.

Fans will be able to catch the latest chapter on Viz Media’s MANGAPlus service, a free manga collection website which lets readers view the first and latest three issues of a series. Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ subscription service, meanwhile, allows its users to view the entirety of the series, including the latest issues as they release.

The issue is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Time: 8AM PST (July 26)

Eastern Time: 11AM EST (July 26)

British Time: 4PM BST (July 26)

European Time: 5PM CEST (July 26)

Indian time: 8:30PM IST (July 26)

Philippine Time: 11PM PHT (July 26)

Japanese Standard Time: 12AM JST (July 27)

Australia Time: 12:30AM ACST (July 27)

What to expect (speculative)

As mentioned above, Chainsaw Man Chapter 100 will most likely continue the plan of slowrolling Denji’s debut for the series’ second part. The previous issue ended with Asa Mitaka, Hirofumi Yoshida, and an unknown third female student being assigned to find and kill a Devil within a week.

This will allow them to gain access to the Devil Hunter club, where Asa Mitaka and the War Devil can further their personal goals of finding and confronting Chainsaw Man. Both seem to be unaware of Yoshida’s association with the titular hero as of this writing, but this may change in the coming issue depending on the circumstances.

The upcoming issue will most likely see the beginning of the group’s encounter with a Devil, and there is a chance that it can be resolved in just one issue. Yoshida and Mitaka, after all, are both contracted with Devils, meaning that they surely have the firepower to quickly bring down most low-level Devils with ease.

It seems that Fujimoto would likely prefer to keep things moving as quickly as possible while still delaying the introduction of Denji. As a result, fans can expect Chainsaw Man Chapter 100, and perhaps its subsequent issue at most, to cover the group’s task of hunting down a Devil for gaining entry to the Devil Hunter Club.

We cannot dismiss the possibility that Fujimoto may take an alternative route and have the group run into Chainsaw Man almost immediately in the next issue. A direct meeting between them isn’t even necessary. Only a fleeting glimpse of the titular hero should be enough to move things along with Mitaka and the War Devil’s arc.

In any case, these are the two likely scenarios fans can expect to see play out in Chainsaw Man Chapter 100. Unfortunately, with no regular spoilers to count on, all of this is pure speculation in regard to Chainsaw Man Chapter 100.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news as 2022 progresses.

