Chainsaw Man chapter 116: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 116 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 12 AM JST. The previous issue saw Denji and Asa excitingly beginning to bond with one another, with Asa even admitting her true reasoning for inviting Denji out on a date. While this seems to have gone over Denji’s head, fans may see him inquire about this matter further in the upcoming installment.

Unfortunately, this is still speculative, with no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 116 available as of this article’s writing. Fans at least have some official release date information, which thankfully confirms that the series is returning to a weekly serialization schedule, at least for now.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release information for Chainsaw Man chapter 116, as well as speculates on what to expect from it.

Chainsaw Man chapter 116 set to see Denji and Asa continue to bond after seemingly accepting their fate

XIIICross @xiii_cross So this week I finished the chainsaw man anime. I then realized the show ended on chapter 30 of 116 of the manga. As of last night I am now caught up on the chainsaw man manga.

I regret nothing. So this week I finished the chainsaw man anime. I then realized the show ended on chapter 30 of 116 of the manga. As of last night I am now caught up on the chainsaw man manga.I regret nothing. https://t.co/PP8sv9Y1NU

Chainsaw Man chapter 116 is set to be released on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 12 AM JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. A select few international audiences will see the issue released in the extremely early morning hours of Wednesday, January 4, 2023, much like Japanese readers.

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services that grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of a series. The latter is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

The issue is set to be released at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7AM, Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 10AM, Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 3PM, Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Central European Time: 4PM, Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30PM, Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11PM, Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12AM, Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30PM, Wednesday, January 4, 2023

What to expect (speculative)

First and foremost, fans can expect Chainsaw Man chapter 116 to continue focusing on Denji and Asa’s finally beginning to bond with one another. While this development is one that fans had predicted would come for quite some time, it’s incredibly exciting to see this actually beginning to unfold.

Chainsaw Man chapter 116 may even see the two bond with each other to the point where they reveal their Devil-human Hybrid statuses to one another. While this could have major implications on how the rest of the series’ second part would develop, such a revelation could do wonders for the two characters' relationship wtoone another.

Finally, chapter 116 is unlikely to shift perspectives to Yoru and Fami, the War Devil and Famine Devil, and their conversation, with the emphasis currently being put on Asa and Denji. In fact, the next issue will likely almost exclusively focus on this pair, hopefully seeing a major reveal come forth along the way.

Follow along for more Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes