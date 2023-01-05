Chainsaw Man Chapter 117: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man Chapter 117 is set to be released on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. The previous issue saw Denji and Asa take their bonding to a new level, even seemingly enjoying each other’s company. Denji also began opening up about his personal life with Nayuta, an incredibly exciting development for any fan of the series.

Unfortunately, there are no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man Chapter 117. Fans at least have the official release date information, which thankfully sees the series continue to maintain a weekly serialization schedule.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release information for Chainsaw Man Chapter 117 while speculating on what to expect.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 117 set to see Asa’s plan either work or fail, draw out Eternity Devil either way

Release date and time, where to read

Chainsaw Man Chapter 117 is set to be released on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. A select few international audiences will instead see the issue released in the extremely early morning hours of Wednesday, January 11, 2023, like Japanese readers.

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or its Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services that grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

The issue is set to be released at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:00 am, Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 10:00 am, Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:00 pm, Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am, Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 pm, Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Chapter 116 recap

The previous issue saw Asa and Denji bond by eating starfish together. Although she didn’t like it, this is what began their true bonding, with Denji even saying that she reminded him of a friend he once had (likely Power).

Chapter 116 then saw Asa come up with a plan to free themselves from the aquarium, the final stages and results of which fans can expect to see in Chainsaw Man Chapter 117. In the previous issue, the setup for Asa’s plan involved her and Denji running around stealing money and gathering over one million yen. Asa then used the money to “buy” the aquarium and began turning it into a weapon.

As briefly mentioned above, the issue also saw Denji finally open up about his personal life with Nayuta. With Nayuta’s Part 2 debut being something fans have been looking forward to for quite some time, receiving this information on her safety and Denji’s plans to ensure she has a normal life was exciting.

What to expect (speculative)

Chainsaw Man Chapter 117 will likely show the results of Asa’s plan to turn the aquarium into the Aquarium Spear and whether or not it will allow them to escape. In all likelihood, the plan will indeed fail. “Tripping and falling” at the worst possible moment has been a key part of Asa’s character thus far, and fans can expect it to come into play here.

However, if this is the case, it’s incredibly likely that Chapter 117 will see the Eternity Devil begin making his presence known, whether voluntarily or by force, due to Asa’s actions. Depending on how out in the open the Eternity Devil chooses to venture, fans may even see it prepare for a rematch with Denji in the issue’s final moments.

A possible alternate route for Chainsaw Man Chapter 117 could also be to show what Yoru, the War Devil, and Fami, the Famine Devil, have been discussing this entire time. While this is an unlikely route for author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto to go down, the possibility remains.

Follow along for more Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

