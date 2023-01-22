Chainsaw Man chapter 119: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 119 is set to be released on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 12 am JST. With Nayuta’s debut guaranteed, fans are excited for the upcoming issue’s release which will likely see Denji explaining his house rules to Asa. Meanwhile, the entire fandom is equally dejected over the unfortunate break week waiting for them before the new issue, resulting in fans looking for spoilers.

Unfortunately, no verifiable leaks for Chainsaw Man chapter 119 has been made available as of this article’s writing. Although the official release date information sees the series continue to maintain a weekly serialization schedule, the manga could switch back to bi-weekly serialization at a moment’s notice, as it has done in the past.

Chainsaw Man chapter 119 likely to explain how Denji survived the use of Asa’s weaponization powers

Release date and time, where to read

Chainsaw Man chapter 119 will be released on February 1 at 12 am JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Like Japanese readers, a select few international audiences will instead see the issue be released in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services that grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of a manga. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that gives readers access to a series in its entirety.

Chainsaw Man chapter 119 will be released at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Central European Time: 4 pm, Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12.30 am, Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Chapter 118 recap

Chainsaw Man chapter 118 saw Yoru’s failed attempts at weaponizing Denji, with the blond protagonist instead treating it like a goodbye and parroting her words back. This led Denji not to desire Asa Mitaka in a way that fulfills the prerequisite of a living thing belonging to the Hybrid pair before they can weaponize it.

Following this, Asa pondered the time she spent with Denji, as well as why he would say he doesn’t like her. This frustrated and angered Asa, and she went to bed while Denji proposed an all-night movie marathon at a theater for their second date. However, Asa shot this down, saying it’s too expensive and she would rather watch the movies at his house.

This caused Denji to sweat before explaining that Asa had to follow his home’s rules to a tee. Curious, Asa asked what would happen if she doesn't, to which Denji responded that the worst-case scenario was that she would die. The chapter then ended with Haruka Iseumi spying on both Asa and Denji.

What to expect in Chainsaw Man chapter 119

Chainsaw Man chapter 119 will likely show fans that Nayuta’s Control Devil powers are manifesting via the house rules she has put in place. If this ends up being the case, it would explain why Denji is so nervous about bringing Asa over, as well as why death is a real threat if she breaks the rules.

Likewise, Chainsaw Man Chapter 119 will consist of establishing what the house rules are, seeing Denji instructing Asa on how to abide by them. Fans may also see some commentary from Yoru about getting an odd feeling from Nayuta, likely not recognizing her as the Control Devil at first but still being suspicious.

Finally, fans can expect Iseumi to follow Denji and Asa back to Denji’s house in order to spy on the two. Seemingly aware of what the latter’s powers are, readers may also see him recognize Nayuta’s powers and therefore her identity as the Control Devil.

