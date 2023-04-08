Chainsaw Man chapter 126: What to expect

Chainsaw Man chapter 126 is set to release on April 11, 2023, one week after the series’ previous release. However, what is exciting is that the next issue is the expected focus on Denji, who recently reappeared in the final pages of chapter 125.

Fans are now hoping that Chainsaw Man chapter 126 continues the focus on Denji, whom fans are expecting to start a fight with the Falling Devil in the upcoming issues. However, mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto might also shift the focus to Asa Mitaka and War Devil Yoru once more as they fight off the Falling Devil’s mental attack. In any case, there are plenty of directions the upcoming chapter can take now that Denji has finally appeared.

Chainsaw Man chapter 126 is likely set to begin with the Denji vs. Falling Devil fight while Asa works through her issues

Chainsaw man chapter 126 will release next week!

Chainsaw Man chapter 126 will likely continue to focus on Denji and start his fight against the Falling Devil. While the exact format in which this fight will take place is up for debate, it’s certain that the two will be fighting in the upcoming chapters.

However, most fans are expecting a physical fight between the two as opposed to the mental one that Asa Mitaka and War Devil Yoru have been dealing with. The reason for this belief is that fans got all the necessary backstory needed for Denji during the series’ first part when the context of his relationship with his father was revealed.

While the possibility that there is more to Denji’s story is a legitimate one, Chainsaw Man chapter 126 doesn’t seem like the right time to focus on it. This is true when considering how little focus there has been on Denji as of late, with Asa and her life being the recent spotlight of the second part.

With Denji set to engage the Falling Devil physically, Asa and Yoru will likely be busy continuing their fight against the Falling Devil’s mental and emotional assault. As such, fans can expect to learn more about Asa’s past when the focus returns to her in the upcoming chapters.

One thing unlikely to occur in Chainsaw Man chapter 126 is the intervention by Hirofumi Yoshida and Famine Devil Fami while Denji and Asa’s fights are still going on. Instead, both Fami and Yoshida may appear to “clean up the mess” once the Falling Devil is defeated. In such a case, Yoshida will prioritize keeping Denji’s identity a secret, while Fami will try and negotiate with Asa and Yoru once more.

However, if there is any manga author who is truly worthy of the title of “unpredictable,” it has to be Chainsaw Man’s Tatsuki Fujimoto. Notorious for zigging when fans expect him to zag, it would serve fans well to keep this in mind when building up their expectations for the upcoming chapter.

