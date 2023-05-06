Chainsaw Man chapter 129: What to expect

With Chainsaw Man chapter 129 on a one-week hiatus due to Golden Week festivities, fans have been speculating on what’s to come in the upcoming installment. Following the closing panels of the previous chapter showcasing Fakesaw Man’s return, fans are hoping to see and learn more of this Chainsaw Man impostor in the coming chapter.

However, there are no verifiable spoilers or raw scans for Chainsaw Man chapter 129 at the time. While this is typical of digitally-published Shonen Jump+ series, it’s upsetting for fans who were hoping to get a sneak peek at the upcoming chapter ahead of its official release on Wednesday, May 10, at 12 am JST.

While there are no verifiable spoilers, there are a few key developments that fans can count on happening within Chainsaw Man chapter 129. That being said, these are still speculative at the end of the day, and could be proven wrong upon the chapter’s release.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 129 likely to focus on Denji and Asa’s fight for survival against horde of Devils

Chainsaw Man Chapter 129 will likely begin with some words from the Falling Devil to her new adversary. Readers would do well to pay attention to what’s said here since it may give some clues about Fakesaw Man and how they’re able to copy Denji’s powers. The possibility also exists that this dialog will be used to establish that the Falling Devil has no idea who the Fakesaw Man is.

The rest of the chapter may then focus on Denji and Asa trying to survive against the horde of Devils until sunrise. Thankfully, this should be easier to achieve once Asa is able to fight for herself. With her being seen waking up in the final pages of the previous chapter, she should be in fighting condition for the upcoming release.

Chainsaw Man chapter 129 will may not show the conclusion of Denji and Asa’s struggles to survive against the residents of hell. Instead, this will be the first of a few chapters that highlight Fakesaw Man’s fight versus the Falling Devil and Denji and Asa’s fight against the horde of Devils looking to kill them.

While this may be disappointing for some readers, there could be a silver lining here in the form of Fakesaw Man dialog and info dumps. If the current fights remain the focus of the next few chapters of the series, there should be plenty of dialog from both the Falling Devil and the Fakesaw Man to fill in the gaps. Fans may thus learn something of importance from one of these two talking.

Alternatively, if Chainsaw Man chapter 129 chooses to wrap up the current battles in one swift issue, fans may see Denji confront the Fakesaw Man at the chapter’s end. This might hopefully lead to the identity reveal for the Fakesaw Man, in which case fans would be left with this revelation as a cliffhanger for the next chapter.

