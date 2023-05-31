Chainsaw Man chapter 131 proves that Denji is a great parent

With the release of Chainsaw Man chapter 131, fans saw Control Devil Nayuta return to the manga as she spoke with the Famine Devil Fami. Both are part of the Four Horsemen and are already acquainted with one another. However, when Fami asked Nayuta's help on her mission, the Control Devil rejected it for something much more important to her.

Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man Part 2 is the aftermath of the Public Safety Saga and entails the Academy Saga. The story focuses on Asa Mitaka, who is the host of the War Devil Yoru. Wanting to stay alive, Asa makes a deal with Yoru. She would help the War Devil kill Chainsaw Man in exchange for which Yoru would return Asa her body.

Chainsaw Man chapter 131 proves that Denji is a good role model for Nayuta

The Famine Devil as seen in Chainsaw Man chapter 131 (Image via Shueisha)

In Chainsaw Man chapter 131, Fami revealed her mission to Nayuta and how Nostradamus's Prophecy was coming true. This meant that the ultimate terror would soon descend upon Earth. If that were to happen, the age of humans would end, ushering in an age of devils.

Being the Control Devil, Nayuta thought it was cool, however, the Famine Devil instantly revealed the problem with that situation. If the age of devils were to arrive, things like pizza and Chinese food would cease to exist. This convinced Nayuta that the age of devils would be horrible as evidently, she loved eating delicious food.

Nayuta and Fami as seen in Chainsaw Man chapter 131 (Image via Shueisha)

The Famine Devil revealed that at the rate at which the prophecy was coming true, the chances of them being able to stop it seemed low. However, she believed that the War Devil would be able to stop it, which is why she tried to make Yoru her pawn by starving her.

With that plan having failed, the Famine Devil asked the Control Devil to help her stop the age of devils. Unfortunately, Nayuta had to reject Fami's request because she had school to attend.

Back at the end of Chainsaw Man Part 1, Kishibe left Nayuta with Denji. He hoped that Denji would lead Nayuta on the right path so that they could avoid another Makima-like situation.

In Chainsaw Man part 2, it was very evident that Denji was trying to save up a lot of money. He later revealed how he was trying to do that for Nayuta. He himself had a horrible life in the past and wanted her to have a better life. Hence, knowing that Nayuta was smart, Denji wanted her to go to college to lead a good life. Thus, Denji actively tried to save money for her college tuition fees.

With Chainsaw Man chapter 131, it has become quite clear that Nayuta is trying her best at school. She knows that Denji is trying to save up money for her college tuition fees. Hence, she even rejected Fami's request to help save humanity as attending school seemed more important to her. This proves that Denji is a great parent, succeeding in instilling good values in Nayuta.

