Chainsaw Man chapter 137: Denji's date may be a former ally reincarnated

Chainsaw Man chapter 137 was released on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, bringing with it a truly shocking set of developments for the series and its protagonist, Denji. With his date progressing in what Denji would likely call a "successful" fashion, all teen activities came to a halt with the series’ protagonist unexpectedly being assaulted by well over a dozen men.

This development coincided with an odd timing in Chainsaw Man chapter 137, as the assailants had only started appearing once his date began singing a karaoke rock song. Even stranger was that at the issue’s end, Denji’s date took up a weapon of her own and stood across from him, seemingly setting up a fight between them in the next chapter.

Combined with Denji’s sadistic and almost psychotic expression at the issue’s end, fans are convinced that his date is actually some sort of Devil or Fiend. In fact, Chainsaw Man chapter 137 has many fans confident that Denji’s date is not just any Devil or Fiend but potentially a former ally of his reincarnated on Earth once more.

Chainsaw Man chapter 137 has fans debating on whether or not the Violence Fiend has returned

Chainsaw Man chapter 137 began with Denji and his date still in the movie theater, where she offered to sleep with him if he licked the corpse of the dead Devil still in the theater. Denji then began monologuing about how he’s matured and doesn’t fall for such honey traps anymore, but it was eventually revealed that he did acquiesce to the request and that it was an interior monologue after all.

After a brief scene of her laughing at him, the two went to a karaoke establishment, getting a room together since they’d be unable to book a hotel in their student uniforms. Before getting started, however, the girl began singing a karaoke rock song with nonsensical lyrics. While Denji initially seemed dismayed, he eventually came around and admitted that he was having fun on the date.

Chainsaw Man chapter 137 then saw well over a dozen assailants enter the room sequentially with weapons in hand to assault Denji. Thankfully, Denji was able to fend them off as his date kept singing, eventually picking up a baseball bat and heading into the hallway to fight off whoever was left. After defeating all his foes, the issue ended with the girl picking up a baseball bat and meeting Denji in the hallway, seemingly setting up a fight between the two.

Why the girl may be the Violence Fiend, explained

Is she a reborn version of the Violence Fiend but with different powers? Maybe Rage Fiend? Or an assassin??



As mentioned above, the events of the issue have many fans suspecting that Denji’s date is actually the Violence Fiend reincarnated. Obviously, the psychotic rage into which she appears to have sent Denji and his assailants with her singing is the main backbone of this argument. This is certainly a fair piece of evidence to include as well, with the timing unlikely to be purely and wholly coincidental.

While Chainsaw Man chapter 137 itself doesn’t provide much more evidence for the claim beyond this, there is information from previous chapters that supports the theory. A key piece stems from the introduction of Denji’s date, with Hirofumi Yoshida not sharing her name and instead claiming that she’s a "classmate."

A major aspect of why this introduction, or lack thereof, is suspicious is due to Yoshida being confirmed to be working with Public Safety in recent issues. Due to this affiliation, he could be "borrowing" the reincarnated Violence Fiend (who worked with Public Safety in their last life) to create a situation in which Denji can’t be Chainsaw Man anymore.

While there is evidence in support of this theory, many fans are also arguing the opposite in the wake of Chainsaw Man chapter 137. Some are pointing out how Violence within the manga is without a human form currently, as far as fans know (which is an inherent weakness in the argument). One stronger piece of evidence against such a theory stems from the fact that the Violence Fiend needs to be contained due to high power exertion.

Likewise, with the girl missing the Violence Fiend’s original mask-shaped containment device, many are skeptical that this is her true identity. In any case, fans are seemingly universally agreeing that Denji’s date must be a Devil or Fiend of some kind. Hopefully, fans will find out sooner rather than later exactly what her true identity is.

