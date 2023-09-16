Chainsaw Man chapter 143: What to expect

With Chainsaw Man chapter 143 set to release this coming Wednesday, September 20, fans are excitedly discussing what Denji’s reaction to Barem’s thinly veiled threat will be. Likewise, with Control Devil Nayuta and Fumiko Mifune present, readers are more curious than ever to get an early look at the coming events via spoilers.

Unfortunately, Chainsaw Man chapter 143 is unlikely to see any spoilers drop prior to its official release via the Shonen Jump+ digital publication platform. That being said, there are a few key developments that fans can expect in Chainsaw Man chapter 143, regardless of Denji’s response to Barem. In fact, fans likely won’t even see Denji’s actual answer to Barem’s threat until the very end of the issue due to his indecision over the potential circumstances of his actions weighing him down.

Chainsaw Man chapter 143 likely to see Denji unable to think or move despite screams of those around him

Expand Tweet

While the Weapon Hybrids were seen to be in place at the end of the previous issue, Chainsaw Man chapter 143 is unlikely to focus on them right away. Instead, the first few pages will focus on Denji, Barem, Fumiko, and Nayuta, with a particular emphasis on the first three.

Barem and Fumiko will get into an argument, with the latter attempting to call for backup from Public Safety, but the former somehow deterring her from doing this. They’ll likely then argue about their respective opinions on Denji and Chainsaw Man, with Denji interiorizing his thoughts and ultimately weighing the pros and cons of transforming or not transforming.

Chainsaw Man chapter 143 might see Denji look up at the smiling and happy Nayuta as he does this, telling Barem in response that he won’t transform. It’s likely at this point that Barem will signal to the others to start their attack, prompting Fumiko to begin fighting Barem while Nayuta hears the chaos and looks to Denji.

Expand Tweet

The two of them will likely then engage in a very deep but brief conversation, with Denji telling Nayuta he’d rather let everyone else die in order to ensure her survival and happiness. She’ll likely respond by telling Denji that she’s not okay with that, even if he is, and imploring him to transform. As Denji clearly wrestles with his own opinion versus wishes, perspective will likely shift.

Chainsaw Man chapter 143 will almost certainly then cut to Asa Mitaka, who will somehow become knowledgeable of the situation at the theme park. She’ll likely argue with Yoru about whether they should go or not very briefly before deciding that it’s the right thing to do despite it being the Church’s day of worship.

However, just as the two get set to leave and head to the theme park, someone from the Chainsaw Man Church will appear and stop them. This will almost certainly be Famine Devil Fami, who hasn’t been seen in quite some time. From here, the two will begin fighting as it’s revealed that Fami only used Asa to turn the Church into the popular and powerful organization it now is.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.