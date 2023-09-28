Chainsaw Man chapter 145: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 145 is set to be released on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. With the Chainsaw Man Church all but shut down as of the previous chapter, fans are unsure of what to expect from the upcoming issue and beyond. Moreover, there are no verifiable spoilers available right now. However, readers do have confirmed release information about the installment.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release information for Chainsaw Man chapter 145 while speculating on what to expect from it.

Chainsaw Man chapter 145 has fans hoping for more of the old (and some new) Weapons Hybrids to be introduced as Public Safety

Release date and time, where to read

Chainsaw Man chapter 145 is set to be released on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

Fans can read Chainsaw Man chapter 145 on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app.

Chainsaw Man chapter 145 is set to be released at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:00 am, Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11:00 am, Tuesday, October 10, 2023

British Summer Time: 4:00 pm, Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 5:00 pm, Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am, Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Chapter 144 recap

Chainsaw Man chapter 144 began with the Chainsaw Man Church’s combat-trained members guarding the front entrance with guns. The police gathered outside and were preparing to enter. One of their members requested one Special Division 7 agent be sent in through the front and another through the back.

This prompted one of the agents to crash through the Church’s front door, and he was revealed to be the Nail Fiend. The Nail Fiend commented on how young the fighters were before claiming that children shouldn’t play with guns.

The old man who was seemingly in charge of the Church’s defense efforts ordered them to fire. However, the Nail Fiend easily dodged, also nailing several children to the wall in the process to restrain them.

The Nail Fiend then confronted the old man, who was revealed to have made a contract with the Justice Devil as he transformed and called himself justice incarnate. The old man told the Nail Fiend to face the justice of the Church when one of his legs was suddenly sliced off.

The chapter ended with the Katana Man appearing and seemingly killing the old man while claiming there is no such thing as justice with Chainsaw Man.

What to expect (speculative)

With the Chainsaw Man Church seemingly defeated, Chainsaw Man chapter 145 will likely focus on Public Safety’s investigation into their upper echelon members and activities. This will likely lead to Kishibe’s reintroduction, especially considering the recent confirmation that at least some of the Weapon Hybrids are now allied with Public Safety.

Chainsaw Man chapter 145 will also likely establish which of the remaining known Weapon Hybrids are allied with Public Safety while potentially introducing some new ones.

In any case, it seems that for the time being, author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga series won’t feature Asa Mitaka or Denji as its primary focus.

