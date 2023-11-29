Chainsaw Man chapter 150: What to expect

With Denji and Control Devil Nayuta seemingly set on returning home heading into Chainsaw Man chapter 150, fans are wholly unsure of what to expect from the coming issue. Although author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto is predominantly expected to stick with the pair, a shift in perspective to Asa Mitaka and War Devil Yoru is also likely.

Unfortunately, there is no spoiler information for Chainsaw Man chapter 150 available at the time of this article’s writing. What’s worse, spoiler information for series like Fujimoto’s which are exclusively digital publications is essentially nonexistent in terms of regular access. As a result, it seems fans will have no idea what the issue brings until its official release next week.

That being said, Chainsaw Man, chapter 150 is likely to follow one of two major routes given how the story is progressing and what the current focuses are. These are, of course, either a continued focus on Denji and Nayuta or a shift in perspective back to Asa and Yoru. However, one does seem slightly more likely than the other considering current circumstances.

Chainsaw Man chapter 150 likely to shift focus to Asa and Yoru as Denji and Nayuta slowly head home

What to expect

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, Chainsaw Man chapter 150 is most likely to make a shift in perspective in order to focus on Asa Mitaka and War Devil Yoru. With the pair now stronger than ever thanks to the chaos that has descended on Japan and internationally, Fujimoto will likely want to further emphasize to readers just how strong they now are.

Likewise, with the pair searching for Hirofumi Yoshida currently, it’s expected that such a direction would see the installment also give some focus to Yoshida’s perspective. He’ll likely be revealed as hiding from the pair, questioning how they’ve become so strong in such a short period of time. This will almost certainly segue into his location being discovered by Asa and Yoru, unifying their perspectives into one.

Furthermore, the two are all but guaranteed to continue their fight here given Fujimoto’s (presumed) aforementioned objectives for Chainsaw Man chapter 150. While Yoshida is unlikely to die here, it should be clear that Asa and Yoru are now leagues above him in a fighting context. This is why Yoshida retreated from them in the first place, which he’s also likely to do here once confirming this difference in power a second time.

Expand Tweet

At this point, Yoshida should retreat once more, with Asa and Yoru electing not to give chase a second time since he clearly isn’t interested in fighting them right now. Instead, Yoru is likely to return control of their body to Asa, suggesting they find out what’s going on and also find a way to regrow their lost arm. The chapter will likely end on this scene rather than shoehorning in some sort of cliffhanger following such a natural conclusion to their pursuit of Yoshida.

While this is the more likely route for Chainsaw Man chapter 150, a continued focus on Denji and Nayuta is certainly possible. However, this would likely focus on them sneaking their way back home, likely conversing along the way about the current situation and what they can do to help or alleviate it. The chapter will then likely end with the two being ambushed by Chainsaw Man Church members just as they arrive home.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.