Chainsaw Man Chapter 159: What to expect

With author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s flagship manga series confirming there would be no break week ahead of Chainsaw Man Chapter 159, fans are eager to find out anything they can on the upcoming issue. Likewise, this has led to the manga’s fanbase scouring every corner of the internet for any spoilers they can find, whether from a verifiable source or not.

Unfortunately, legitimate spoiler information for Chainsaw Man Chapter 159 is unlikely to be revealed before the issue’s official release date of Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 12 am Japanese Standard Time. This stems from the series’ digital publication nature, which is not conducive to creating a regular spoiler process for the manga.

Thankfully, there are a few key aspects of and developments within Chainsaw Man Chapter 159 which fans can count on seeing or being present in the official release. Some of the most definitive include Asa Mitaka and co running into a legitimate threat, whether in the form of Hirofumi Yoshida or another skilled Public Safety Devil Hunter.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 159 set to give Asa and Fami a true threat to contend with

What to expect

In its opening pages, Chainsaw Man Chapter 159 should continue the relatively light-hearted and humorous tone which the preceding issue set up. Fans can expect this to come via the group’s various interactions, especially as it relates to Famine Devil Fami, Nobana Higashiyama, the Guillotine Devil “Guilly,” and Haruka Iseumi.

After a quick focus on the group’s interactions, they’ll likely run into additional standard security guards, forcing Guilly, Fami, and Asa/War Devil Yoru to fight once again and protect the other three. This should lead into the group running into a Public Safety Devil Hunter, which will most likely be Hirofumi Yoshida.

If this is Yoshida, Chainsaw Man Chapter 159 should see Fami fight him in order to allow Asa to move ahead with the others and rescue Chainsaw Man. Asa and Yoru will likely object to this at first due to wanting a rematch to avenge the loss of their arm, but Fami should eventually convince them to let her handle it.

However, if this Devil Hunter is a new character, it’s possible that the group will work together to defeat them quickly. Another potential option is that Seigi Akoku could fight this Devil Hunter, revealing himself as the Fire Devil as many fans had previously thought. In either case, however, Fami and Asa are unlikely to split up.

If Chainsaw Man Chapter 159 takes either of the two lattermost routes, Fami and Asa will likely end the issue by running into Yoshida and the Devil Hunter guarding Denji outside of the room Denji is in. This should set up a team fight between the foursome, with Asa and Yoru likely handling Yoshida while Fami fights the unnamed Devil Hunter as the issue ends.

If the formermost route is taken, Asa and Yoru will likely find themselves in a one-on-one with the Devil Hunter tasked with watching over Denji instead. The two will likely get confirmation from him that Denji is in the room ahead, but that they need to defeat him first. The chapter will likely end before the fighting begins in this scenario.

