Chainsaw Man chapter 165: What to expect

Following the release of chapter 164 in late April, fans were saddened to hear that Chainsaw Man chapter 165 would come after a break week for the series. Likewise, fans have since been desperately searching for any and all spoilers they can find on the upcoming issue in the weeks since the release.

Unfortunately, verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 165 are unlikely to be released in any significant capacity given the digital publication nature of the series. With this approach inherently making it all but impossible to create a regular spoiler process, fans are likewise typically left in the dark until the official release.

Thankfully, Chainsaw Man chapter 165 is likely to progress in a fairly predictable direction considering the current events and context of the series. Likewise, there are some aspects of and events of chapter 165 which fans can likely count on being present, most of which center around Denji and his search for Nayuta.

Chainsaw Man chapter 165 set to reveal that Famine Devil Fami has been in possession of Nayuta all along

Chainsaw Man chapter 165 will most likely open up with Denji and co getting sushi as he requested, showing Asa Mitaka to be deeply upset by this outcome. She and War Devil Yoru will likely have a brief internal dialogue as the former tries to force herself to eat some sushi, with Yoru growing impatient in her desire to fight Chainsaw Man.

Asa will likely tell her to wait with Yoru eventually acquiescing, prompting a focus on Denji and the others as they eat. Some comedy is likely to follow here before Denji becomes saddened by Nayuta’s absence, steering the conversation back towards her. The others are likely to briefly discuss ideas and critique Denji for ruining their meal with this in response.

Chainsaw Man chapter 165 should then see Famine Devil Fami begin to speak, at first using eerie language which suggests a major reveal to be coming. Denji will likely pick up on this, eventually outright asking Fami if she has Control Devil Nayuta in her possession. This should prompt Barem Bridge to enter and greet Denji, restraining him as he does so in order to not allow him to cause a scene.

Once Denji calms down, Barem and Fami should reveal that they have Nayuta safe in their possession, but will harm her if Denji doesn’t go along with their plan for him and Asa/Yoru. With Denji’s hand forced, he’ll likely acquiesce while comparing the situation to working for Makima either to himself or aloud to the others.

Chainsaw Man chapter 165 will likely see Barem and Fami then declare that mealtime is over, prompting a departure from the restaurant and a rendezvous to wherever they’re keeping Nayuta. Denji and Asa/Yoru will likely be locked up here as well as part of guaranteeing Nayuta’s safety.

The chapter will likely end with Denji and Nayuta beginning to fight, with the latter initially criticizing him for wasting the opportunity at escape she gave him. Denji will likely fire back about that being no way to thank someone who’s going to save her. As Nayuta responds, focus will likely shift to Yoru and Asa speaking about this amongst themselves in the issue’s final panels.

