Chainsaw Man chapter 165: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 165 is set to release on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at 12 am JST, according to the official MANGAPlus website. As Denji shows how broken he is at the thought of Nayuta’s death, fans are anxious to see if anything can bring him back to his usual self during their hopeful eventual reunion.

Unfortunately, fans have no way of knowing what will happen with no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 165 and beyond at the time of this article’s writing. What fans do have is confirmed release information for the issue, which is set to be released in a matter of days rather than weeks.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release information for Chainsaw Man chapter 165, as well as speculates on what to expect from it.

Chainsaw Man chapter 165 release date and time

Nayuta is likely to be revealed as alive and well in Chainsaw Man chapter 165 (Image via Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man chapter 165 is set to be released on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at 12 am JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. A select few international audiences will instead see the issue released in the extremely early morning hours of Wednesday, May 15, 2024, like Japanese readers.

Chainsaw Man chapter 165 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8 am, Tuesday, May 14, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am, Tuesday, May 14, 2024 British Summer Time 4 pm, Tuesday, May 14, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5 pm, Tuesday, May 14, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Tuesday, May 14, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm, Tuesday, May 14, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12 am, Wednesday, May 15, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am, Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Where to read Chainsaw Man chapter 165

Famine Devil Fami and her allies will likely be revealed as behind Nayuta's disappearance in Chainsaw Man chapter 165 (Image via Shueisha)

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services that grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Chainsaw Man chapter 164 recap

Expand Tweet

Chainsaw Man chapter 164 begins with Denji reeling in pain from the low blow War Devil Yoru gave him at the end of the previous issue. However, his immediate concern after was with Nayuta and where she was. A frustrated Yoru went to pull his starter cord while asking if he was still dreaming, but he stopped her and said he’d fight her all she wanted if she found Nayuta. Asa then took over their body and asked Denji what happened.

Denji led the group to the site of his former home with Nayuta, where he mindlessly began digging through rubble. Yoru tried getting him to stop, trying to get him to accept the likely truth that when he escaped, Nayuta was likely killed by armed adults, telling him to stop moping and face reality. However, a silent Denji kept digging through the burnt rubble until Asa took over her and Yoru’s body and grabbed his hand, saying she knew how he felt.

She added that she’d do anything she could to help, prompting Denji to yell at her for first giving him the low blow and now being so nice to him. A flustered Asa told him to fight her so he could live an ordinary life, but he said he had to find Nayuta and wouldn’t become Chainsaw Man. Fami suggested that he couldn’t fight or focus because he was hungry. The issue ended with Asa offering to treat Denji, but becoming upset when he said sushi, and she was ridiculed for trying to argue.

What to expect from Chainsaw Man chapter 165 (speculative)

Expand Tweet

With Denji’s priority being Nayuta, Chainsaw Man chapter 165 will likely see Asa and co try to come up with leads for finding her while Denji eats his sushi. This will likely prompt Famine Devil Fami to get back in touch with Barem Bridge and co, where it’ll likely be revealed that Nayuta is alive and safe.

However, this will also likely lead to the reveal that Fami and co plan to use Nayuta as a hostage to force Denji into doing what they want. This seems especially likely after Fami got a front-row seat to see just how much she means to Denji. The issue will likely end with Denji begrudgingly accepting the deal as long as Nayuta’s safety is guaranteed.

Related links

Chainsaw Man chapter 164 highlights

Chainsaw Man chapter 163 highlights

Chainsaw Man chapter 162 highlights

Chainsaw Man: Nayuta's death would be the worst thing for Denji's character development and Fujimoto knows it

Chainsaw Man may soon see the return of another fan-favorite character after Quanxi