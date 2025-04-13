Chainsaw Man chapter 199 may have confirmed Nayuta's return in the most twisted way

Chainsaw Man chapter 199 continued the buzz and surprise surrounding the reveal of the true Death Devil's identity. The entire incident simply testified once more to Tatsuki Fujimoto's clever use of misdirection and layered storytelling to blindside readers from the obvious. Nonetheless, this chapter afforded fans a brief glimpse into Death's powers, and they were intriguing, to say the least.

As the Falling Devil notes, Lady Death's powers allowed her to enslave living things she has killed by eating them alive. While there is more to this, it opens the door to another possibility, one that many have been pining for: Nayuta's return. The appearance of Nayuta's decapitated head may be more than what meets the eye, and recent occurrences push this idea.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and reflects the writer's opinion.

Chainsaw Man chapter 199: Nayuta may return, but in a debauched way

Falling Devil explains Death's abilities (Image via Viz Media)

Chainsaw Man chapter 199 glimpsed Lady Death's abilities when she took control of Fami and Fakesaw Man. The Falling Devil, having incapacitated the pair of them, Lady Death "ate" them. But shortly after, she regurgitated them as miniature figurines. Tossing them to the ground, she called upon them, and they returned, now completely under her control.

A power like this does seem quite fearsome, especially if she uses it in tandem with the Falling Devil abilities. Incapacitation followed by consumption wouldn't allow opponents to last very long against her. While there is definitely more to this, which future chapters should reveal, it also opens the doors to another possibility that a majority of the fandom has been begging for, i.e., Nayuta's return.

She was last seen in chapter 170, as a decapitated head on a plate, as part of Barem's plan to bargain with Denji. Barring that it went horribly wrong for him, it set off the fuse for the discussion that Nayuta's role in the series had concluded. But even so, speculation has been intense with regard to her eventual return, potentially in an emphatic manner.

Barem brings Denji Nayuta's head (Image via Viz Media)

Now, the events of Chainsaw Man chapter 199 make that possibility all the more plausible. Although this detail was lost in the heat of the moment, Barem chose to bring forth only Nayuta's head as proof of her demise. Again, in Part II, Barem has been known to be hand in glove with the Death Devil. So linking this together, it is possible that not Barem, but Death took Nayuta's life.

Moreover, judging solely by what was revealed in Chainsaw Man chapter 199, she may have also consumed Nayuta, or her body at the minimum. Given how well Death has played her cards so far, there is no way she would simply murder her sister. She likely realizes the little girl's importance to Denji and in an overall sense for her Control Devil powers, especially if she can control her too.

So, all in all, Nayuta could yet return should Death choose to regurgitate her. She may appear as a similar miniature figure, like Fami and Fakesaw Man, before being called forth. Among the many ways for the girl to return, this one looks to be a strong possibility, mainly with respect to her playing a potentially pivotal role in the upcoming final showdown between Death and all who oppose her.

Final Thoughts

Nayuta (Image via Viz Media)

Chainsaw Man chapter 199 adds to the narrative intrigue with the chilling reveal of the Death Devil’s powers. This all but suggests a grim yet alluring chance for Nayuta’s return.

Blending control through literal consumption, Death’s abilities raise the stakes and layer the story’s evolving mythos even further. Nayuta’s demise may have been an orchestrated scheme by Death rather than a conclusive end.

Given Fujimoto’s penchant for narrative misdirection, it seems quite plausible that Nayuta's character yet has a role to play, possibly even as a controlled soldier in Death’s army. An unsettling yet fascinating idea like this underscores the brilliant foreshadowing and thematic depth of the series, keeping fans coming back for more each time.

Be it as an ally, a foe, or something in between, Nayuta's return may be crucial in shaping the final confrontation.

