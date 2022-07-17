Chainsaw Man Chapter 99: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

After making a major splash with its 98th chapter last week, author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s series looks to keep the momentum going with Chainsaw Man Chapter 99. Despite not featuring its eponymous protagonist at all, fans absolutely loved the debut issue of the series’ second part, with new characters Asa Mitaka and Bucky stealing the show.

Now, fans are more eager than ever to see the series return with its next installment, like a ravenous hunger which is only heightened upon taking a bite of food. While Chainsaw Man Chapter 99’s story content is specifically unknown as of this writing, there are some key points fans can expect, as well as the issue’s quality to be exceptional.

Follow along as this article covers all the currently known release information for Chainsaw Man Chapter 99, as well as speculates on what the issue may feature.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 99 likely to feature one of two equally appealing scenarios for fans

Release date and time, where to read

As mentioned above, Chainsaw Man Chapter 99 marks the second issue of the series’ highly-anticipated second part. Fans have been waiting for the return of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s ultraviolent manga ever since the first part ended in December, 2020.

While no spoilers are available for the issue at the moment, there is official release information available for the upcoming issue. The issue is set to be released in Japan at 12AM on Wednesday, July 20. For most international viewers, the chapter will be available to read from official sources on Tuesday, July 19 at varying times.

Fans can read the official release of Chainsaw Man Chapter 99 from one of two sources, those being Viz Media’s MANGAPlus service and Shueisha’s paid, subscription-based Shonen Jump+ smartphone app. The former will allow readers to view the first and last three chapters of a series, while the latter offers full access to all available serializations.

The issue is set to release in the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Time: 8AM PST (July 19)

Eastern Time: 11AM EST (July 19)

British Time: 4PM BST (July 19)

European Time: 5PM CEST (July 19)

Indian time: 8:30PM IST (July 19)

Philippine Time: 11PM PHT (July 19)

Japanese Standard Time: 12AM JST (July 20)

Australia Time: 12:30AM ACST (July 20)

What to expect (speculative)

As aforementioned, Chainsaw Man Chapter 99 will likely focus on one of two fairly mutually exclusive scenarios, assuming a return to a roughly 20-page issue length. The former would likely see perspective remain fixed on Asa Mitaka, now seemingly having become the War Devil, also known as one of the Four Horseman Devils.

The latter scenario would likely see the return of Denji and his still-living cohort from Tokyo Special Division 4. This would include Kishibe, Kobeni Higashiyama, and Nayuta, the lattermost of whom is the reincarnation of the Control Devil, formerly known as Makima of Tokyo Special Division 4.

In the previous scenario, fans can expect further elaboration on what the War Devil wants and how they plan to get it. Their goal seems to be the revival of nuclear weapons via yet-unknown means implied to involve Chainsaw Man, but to a currently enigmatic ultimate end.

While it may be to increase their overall power, a nuclear war would likely leave a very small number of survivors. This scenario would likely see an incredibly small net gain in overall power for the War Devil, if any gain in power at all were to occur considering the trade-off.

Fans may also get more answers as to whether Asa Mitaka is still alive somewhere within her body. The final pages of the previous chapter seemed to see the War Devil fully take over her body, with no signs of Mitaka to be seen. It’s possible that she still exists somewhere within their shared consciousness, which could be revealed in the upcoming issue.

In the latter scenario, Chainsaw Man Chapter 99 will likely see Denji and the other members of Tokyo Special Division 4 learn of the existence of the War Devil. Similarly, this hypothetical issue may also explicitly educate readers on the Four Horseman Devils, perhaps via records of Makima’s which were discovered after her death.

It’s also possible that Chainsaw Man Chapter 99 skips the formalities and instead gets right back into Devil Hunting with Denji. It's unclear how much time has passed between the last issue of Part 1 and the first issue of Part 2, which could imply that he's still preparing to fight the Devil that fans last saw him near.

A third, alternate scenario could be to rush into the confrontation between the War Devil and the Chainsaw Man, combining the aforementioned two approaches to a Denji-focused issue. Fans could have their cake and eat it too with an epic confrontation between the two followed by elaboration on the lore of and setup for the arrival of the Four Horseman Devils.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

