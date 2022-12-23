Chainsaw Man episode 12: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man episode 12 is set to release on Wednesday, December 28 at 12 AM JST. Following the tense cliffhanger of the previous installment, fans are eager to learn what happens to Aki, Denji, Power, and others in what promises to be an exciting conclusion.

Unfortunately, no verifiable spoiler information for Chainsaw Man episode 12 is available as of this article’s writing. Thankfully, fans do have officially confirmed release information on the episode, which will unfortunately be the last one for the smash-hit anime series for at least a few months.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Chainsaw Man episode 12, as well as speculates on what to expect.

Chainsaw Man episode 12 set to begin Division 4’s counterattack as Aki contracts with the Future Devil

Chainsaw Man episode 12 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12 AM JST on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. This translates to a release sometime on Tuesday, December 27 for most international audiences. A few international audiences, like domestic Japanese viewers, will also see the episode released in the extremely early morning hours of Wednesday, December 28.

Unfortunately, the series will be delayed by 1 hour from the Japanese premiere to its availability on Crunchyroll. While Asian fans can watch the episode immediately on Amazon Prime Video and other MediaLink outlets, international fans must wait an hour for it to be available on Crunchyroll.

Chainsaw Man episode 12 is set to release in Japan at the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 AM, Tuesday, December 27

Eastern Standard Time: 11 AM, Tuesday, December 27

British Summer Time: 3 PM, Tuesday, December 27

Central European Summer Time: 5 PM, Tuesday, December 27

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM, Tuesday, December 27

Philippine Standard Time: 11 PM, Tuesday, December 27

Japanese Standard Time: 12 AM, Wednesday, December 28

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 AM, Wednesday, December 28

What to expect (speculative)

Chainsaw Man episode 12 will most likely kick off with a focus on Aki, who currently finds himself in the hands of Himeno’s former contractor, the Ghost Devil. While it’s unlikely that Aki dies in the upcoming episode, the series has certainly made a point of emphasizing that no one is safe. With this in mind, the possibility, albeit a slim one, exists that fans will indeed see Aki die.

On Chainsaw Man episode 12, viewers will instead likely see someone come to Aki’s aid while Denji and Power search other areas of the hotel for the Katana Man. A majority of the episode is expected to focus on these three individuals, with not much else to spend time on that’s more important than these current events.

Finally, fans can also expect some anime-original scenes to play out at some point, with a below-average chapter count remaining for adaptation in the upcoming finale episode. Similarly, fans may finally see the highly anticipated trailer scene of Aki and Himeno in bed with each other, confirming the two at least had a romantic relationship.

Follow along for more Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes