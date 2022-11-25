Chainsaw Man Episode 8: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man Episode 8 is set to release on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 12:00 am JST. In the wake of the previous episode’s grossly provocative wrap-up to the Eternity Devil arc last week, fans can expect a new story arc to begin in the upcoming episode.

Additionally, the next arc will be the final one for the first cour of the series. While the first season will return with its second cour soon, there is currently no information on when it will be released.

Thankfully, fans at least know when the next episode will arrive. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Chainsaw Man Episode 8.

Chainsaw Man Episode 8 set to begin final arc of series’ first cour, kicking off excitingly harrowing events

Release date and time, where to watch

As mentioned above, Chainsaw Man Episode 8 is set to release in Japan at 12:00 am JST on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

For most international viewers, this means a daytime release on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Select international readers, like Japanese audiences, will also see the episode released in the extremely early morning hours of Wednesday, November 30.

Furthermore, the series will be delayed by an hour from the Japanese premiere to availability on Crunchyroll. Although Asian fans will be able to stream the episode instantly on Amazon Prime Video and various MediaLink outlets, international fans will have to wait an hour for the episode to be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Chainsaw Man Episode 8 is set to release in Japan at the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:00 pm, Tuesday, November 29

Eastern Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Tuesday, November 29

British Summer Time: 3:00 pm, Tuesday, November 29

Central European Summer Time: 5:00 pm, Tuesday, November 29

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Tuesday, November 29

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Tuesday, November 29

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am, Wednesday, November 30

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Wednesday, November 30

What to expect (speculative)

Fans can expect Chainsaw Man Episode 8 to pick up exactly where the last installment left off, featuring Denji and Himeno in bed with one another. Fans will undoubtedly see Denji’s answer to Himeno’s question, and it will likely take up the first third of the episode at most.

This will then segue into the start of a new arc for the series in the form of the Katana Man arc. Unlike previous arcs, fans can expect this one to kick off with a bang. The upcoming episode will undoubtedly fully adapt the arc’s opening moments. Furthermore, fans may see a long-awaited anime-only scene between Himeno and Aki that has been teased since the initial trailers.

Finally, Chainsaw Man Episode 8’s events will likely disorient readers and make them question everything they’ve learned so far. While later events in the arc will eventually answer some of these questions, others will linger over the minds and hearts of fans everywhere as they wait for the second cour’s premiere.

