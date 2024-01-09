Chainsaw Man fandom splits over mangaka Fujimoto's art in latest chapters

With the release of Chainsaw Man chapter 152 on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, came an exciting and enthralling issue that has sparked discussion amongst the series’ fanbase. Most of this discussion is focused on the future story of the series, which is seemingly setting up a split between found family members Nayuta and Denji.

Chainsaw Man fans are also discussing the series’ apparent return to a biweekly schedule, suggested by the release date for the next chapter following the latest three-week break. Likewise, this has also led to a discussion on the artwork of the series and how a return to a biweekly schedule may benefit the series’ aesthetic overall.

Intriguingly, while the Chainsaw Man fanbase in general agrees that a biweekly schedule would be great, they’re seemingly citing opposite reasons as to why they feel this way. Some are pointing to this latest chapter’s art quality and saying that such stellar art merits Fujimoto’s biweekly schedule, while others are intriguingly claiming the latest art is poor and that Fujimoto needs an extended break.

Chainsaw Man fans agree that a biweekly schedule is needed but are saying so for opposite reasons

The opposite reasons, explained

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, chapter 152 of author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man manga series has seemingly created a unique schism within the series’ fanbase. While essentially the entirety of the fanbase is happy to see Fujimoto return to a biweekly schedule, this joy comes for greatly varying reasons, depending on who you ask.

Some feel that this latest issue’s artwork is a high-quality example of what Fujimoto can do with time. Others, meanwhile, also support the idea of a biweekly release schedule but assert that Fujimoto needs a long break due to what they deem low-quality artwork in the latest release for the series.

The division over Fujimoto’s art regarding this latest Chainsaw Man chapter stems from the emphasis on heavy linework, which is apparent in the issue. While it gives the illustrations a rougher look overall, some readers are obviously fans of this style, with others preferring the cleaner and more honed look of part 1 and earlier part 2 chapters.

In any case, it’s exciting to see that readers universally agree on Fujimoto needing to take a biweekly schedule, which was initially divisive when the schedule was first introduced. With the fandom clearly happy with this release schedule, Fujimoto will hopefully continue to maintain such pacing to help his own health and the overall quality of the series.

Fan reactions

Fan reactions to Fujimoto's artwork as seen in the latest Chainsaw Man chapter (Image via Sportskeeda)

Unsurprisingly, fans seem to be citing the same aspects of Fujimoto’s artwork in this latest issue for their staunchly different opinions on the illustrations. Some fans are pointing to the roughness and heavy-handedness of Fujimoto’s artwork in the issue as a negative. Unsurprisingly, the other half of the fanbase is pointing to this artwork as praiseworthy, given the themes and overall aesthetic of the issue itself.

Intriguingly, those fans who are criticizing Fujimoto’s artwork are referencing the part one artwork and paneling, which were generally much smoother and more aligned. However, this also suggests that these criticisms are somewhat influenced by nostalgia for the first part rather than actual opinions on the second part’s artwork.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime, manga, and film news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.