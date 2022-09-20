Chainsaw Man main trailer has fans celebrating Kishibe's casting, theme songs, and more

The third trailer for the Chainsaw Man anime series was recently released, and fans are ecstatic about it. The fanbase grows more excited with each passing day for the October 11, 2022 release date, and it certainly shows from their celebration of the new preview.

Taking the front seat in the discussion amongst fans is the casting of Tsuda Kenjiro as Kishibe, which was revealed in the latest Chainsaw Man trailer via Kishibe’s dialogue. Fans are also celebrating the intriguing decision by the adaptation team to have 12 different ending theme songs throughout the season, with one for each episode.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down fans’ reactions to the latest Chainsaw Man trailer.

Fans go wild on Twitter over Chainsaw Man’s opening theme, latest cast additions, and more

CHAINSAW MAN @CSPerfectShot THE OFFICIAL TRAILER OF CHAINSAW MAN IS HERE THE OFFICIAL TRAILER OF CHAINSAW MAN IS HERE https://t.co/nC2Ms7r9vO

Fans are absolutely ecstatic over everything shown in the latest Chainsaw Man anime trailer. On full display are MAPPA Studios’ brilliant animation, the apparently fantastic voice acting of the series, and the series’ opening theme for the season. Not featured in the trailer but also being celebrated by fans is the decision to have 12 different ending themes throughout the season.

Anime Corner News @animecornernews BREAKING: Tsuda Kenjiro is voicing Kishibe in the Chainsaw Man anime! BREAKING: Tsuda Kenjiro is voicing Kishibe in the Chainsaw Man anime! https://t.co/axPx1dZDvG

Regarding the lattermost point, one of the biggest discussions amongst fans apropos this news is the indication that the adaptation committee is tailoring each song to an episode’s events. Rather than trying to compose a song that captures the feel of the season overall, they instead appear to be prioritizing a song specifically for each episode.

leanne @chezzichezstick I AM SO NORMAL ABOUT THE CHAINSAW MAN OP I AM SO NORMAL ABOUT THE CHAINSAW MAN OP https://t.co/6mvjKekgsg

The list of ending theme songs being already published on the series’ official website is also helping to create excitement amongst fans. Many recognize some of the artists from their other work in the anime industry, on household name series such as My Hero Academia, Tokyo Ghoul, and Jujutsu Kaisen. Others are completely new to the anime industry but have a clear fanbase within the anime community.

フラビア @FIGAZKILLA1 WE'RE GONNA HAVE A TK SONG FOR A CHAINSAW MAN ENDING WE'RE GONNA HAVE A TK SONG FOR A CHAINSAW MAN ENDING

Other fans are instead focusing on the animation quality displayed in the trailer. Like all previous previews for the series, the latest Chainsaw Man trailer emphasizes the stellar animation and work MAPPA Studios has put into it. However, some fans are taking grievance with MAPPA’s apparent color-washing from this series and others it has previously animated.

Ben DB @gamesdbYT Chainsaw man looks awesome I am looking forward to the anime, I am not looking forward to what people on Twitter will have to say in all honesty. Chainsaw man looks awesome I am looking forward to the anime, I am not looking forward to what people on Twitter will have to say in all honesty.

Nevertheless, even these fans are celebrating the obviously exceptionally high quality of the series’ animation. These fans also seem to only be a small minority as well, with many praising every aspect of MAPPA’s adaptation as seen in trailers thus far. There’s always the possibility that the series itself changes fans’ opinions, but this seems unlikely to happen given MAPPA’s previous track record.

jason @wrdjsn the Chainsaw Man trailer looks so good but man i hate that bland filter Mappa uses on everything they animate. they're always washing out all the colors the Chainsaw Man trailer looks so good but man i hate that bland filter Mappa uses on everything they animate. they're always washing out all the colors https://t.co/rpAcDO7IaT

Voice acting, as seen in the trailers thus far, is also a trending topic amongst Chainsaw Man fans currently. This is mainly thanks to the debut of Tsuda Kenjiro as Kishibe, best known otherwise as Jujutsu Kaisen’s Nanami Kento, My Hero Academia’s Overhaul, and Fire Force’s Joker. The anticipation for his casting as Kishibe has grown as fans have seen the quality he brings to the previously stated roles.

Buoyed by this casting is the previously announced choice to give young, up-and-coming voice actors the chance to make a name for themselves as Power, Denji, and others in the series. While fans were initially confused by this choice at first, this skepticism has turned to joy with the announcement of the latest major casting.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as 2022 progresses.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far