Chainsaw Man manga's English release faces backlash for the deteriorating quality

Chainsaw Man manga recently managed to reach 26 million copies in circulation. While fans of the series should have been stoked to find out about the same, many were concerned about the picture quality of Chainsaw Man part 2 in English. This became a major concern for English readers, who took to social media to express their disappointment.

The second part of Chainsaw Man manga covers the Academy Saga, featuring Asa Mitaka as its protagonist. When Asa, a high school girl, gets killed by the Justice Devil, the War Devil saves her. Following that, Asa became War Devil's host as the devil wanted to use her to get to the Chainsaw Devil.

Chainsaw Man fans complain about the English release's poor image quality as they compare it to the visual aids of other translations of the manga

kyoni @vadiadokillua Bruh why is the quality of the official english translation for chainsaw man SO BAD, for comparison this is the portuguese ALSO OFFICIAL translation by shueisha pic.twitter.com/qPFm1YDbcv

Since the start of Chainsaw Man part 2, several fans worldwide complained that the image quality of the manga had deteriorated. While the fans did not care much about the factor back then, concluding the issue to be general, fans later realized how the issue only persisted with the English-translated version.

Fans of the manga compared the image quality of Chainsaw Man part 2 in English with the image quality provided in other languages, and the difference between the them was quite evident. The image quality of Chainsaw Man part 2 was grainy and blurry in the English-translated version, but the same image was quite clear in other languages.

In the above visual aid, both English and Portuguese versions are officially translated by Shueisha and their partners. Even so, one of them is evidently of poor quality, while the other is quite clear.

_doffylamingo @doffy_bro @VIZMedia Remove the grainy filter from chainsaw man part 2, we want nice quality in English version too.

Upon learning about this, fans could not stop themselves from going after VIZ Media as they are responsible for officially translating Chainsaw Man manga into English. As such, they demanded the manga publisher improve their quality as the current quality almost seemed like poor-quality screenshots to the fans.

Many manga fans had opted for the premium services of Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump. Hence, they did not feel that it was right for the publishing companies to treat the manga fans unfairly.

Some fans did not mind the grainy texture, given that it also helped create a different vibe for the manga. However, considering that the poor-quality scans were also causing harm to the line art, readers needed a quick resolution for the same.

On the other hand, many fans felt bad for the mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto. The manga author had previously shared how he was having trouble keeping up with his weekly schedule. Hence, he was planning to retire as a manga artist and only work as an author. Considering that all of the mangaka's hard work as a manga artist was going to waste due to the poor quality images, readers felt that it was unfair to the mangaka.

That being said, there were some fans who altogether did not care about the entire blurred images fiasco. They stated how fans did not have much foundation to complain about the matter as most of them read the manga for free on Shonen Jump or MANGA Plus. Hence, it did not make sense for them to complain about something so minor.

But these fans faced some retaliation as there were several readers who had purchased the premium memberships for the same. Moreover, considering that the publisher was earning money from the same, it was expected of them to do a good job at providing its customers with good quality service, which is why fans kept going after the publishers.

