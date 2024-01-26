Chainsaw Man, One Punch Man, Tokyo Ghoul all took the same path to Shueisha (& fans love it)

Three popular manga series on Shueisha that found global audiences - Chainsaw Man, One Punch Man, and Tokyo Ghoul - trace their beginnings to the same online forum in Japan. While fans worldwide have embraced them for their compelling stories and artistry, many may not be aware that they all started out on a discussion board called Neetsha before being published by Shueisha, one of the largest manga publishers in the country.
This common starting point on Neetsha helped launch the journeys of these three acclaimed franchises from amateur online works to worldwide commercial successes.
The journey some manga artists took to achieve success stands out as divergent from the norm yet compellingly relatable. Creators like Sui Ishida, One, and Tatsuki Fujimoto found their way through non-traditional means, forging an original path that fans find engaging.
Neetsha to Shueisha: Journey of the authors of the top-selling manga
Neetsha was a place where aspiring manga creators could display their skills and get feedback from fellow fans.
Sui Ishida, the person behind Tokyo Ghoul, started out as a manga artist by sharing his creations on the Neetsha forum. Ishida's gripping and dark storytelling, along with his detailed artwork, grabbed the interest of readers and professionals in the industry. His distinctive style and compelling story eventually paved the way for his success, and Tokyo Ghoul got serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine.
Similarly, One, the mastermind behind One Punch Man, started his journey as a webcomic artist on Neetsha. His simplistic yet dynamic art style, coupled with his satirical take on the superhero genre, garnered a significant following online. One Punch Man quickly gained popularity and received praise for its humor, action, and subversion of common tropes.
The series eventually caught the attention of Yusuke Murata, a renowned manga artist, who collaborated with One to redraw the webcomic. This resulted in its publication under Shueisha's Young Jump Web Comics imprint.
Tatsuki Fujimoto first made his mark through Neetsha, captivating readers with his unique storytelling and unconventional take on horror. This initial success gained Neetsha a cult following.
Fujimoto's later work, Chainsaw Man, blended intense action scenes with dark humor and emotional depth that resonated widely with both fans and critics. Chainsaw Man's popularity skyrocketed, leading to its serialization in Shueisha's popular Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.
Fans react to these mangaka's journey from Neetsha to Shueisha
Neetsha was a platform that served as a starting point for talented manga artists. It provided aspiring artists a space to showcase their skills, receive feedback, and connect with others who had similar interests.
The community on Neetsha was supportive, allowing creators to develop and improve their abilities. This ultimately helped some get the attention of industry experts.
The accomplishments of Sui Ishida, One, and Tatsuki Fujimoto can motivate upcoming manga artists who may not have typical ways to be discovered. Their success stories demonstrate that with a platform like Neetsha, dedication and talent can still lead to opportunities, even without conventional means of entry into the field.
Readers find inspiration in learning about how these manga artists began on the Neetsha forum. It shows the potential of online spaces and the chances they offer for developing creators.
The reality that these gifted people could transform their enthusiasm into fruitful manga arrangements, distributed by none other than Shueisha, touches a chord with perusers who may likewise hope to seek after their imaginative dreams.
Final thoughts
The journeys of Sui Ishida, One, and Tatsuki Fujimoto from the Neetsha online forum to Shueisha demonstrate how digital spaces can nurture and exhibit skill. Tokyo Ghoul, One Punch Man, and Chainsaw Man's popularity have enthralled audiences and encouraged hopeful mangaka to chase their passions.
As readers keep enjoying these outstanding stories, they can value the untraditional paths these authors followed and the effects their output had on the whole manga world.