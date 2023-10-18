Chainsaw Man War Arc confirms that Tatsuki Fujimoto did not fall off (and chapter 146 proves it)

Chainsaw Man chapter 146 was released earlier this week, bringing with it an exciting surplus of lore and story information and setup for the second part of the series. While the fanbase has been somewhat split on part 2’s quality thus far, the fandom is essentially united in their excitement for what’s to come following the latest installment.

Temporarily dubbed the Chainsaw Man War arc, fans are incredibly excited to see what the next segment in author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s story has to offer. For some, they expect the series to continue its character-driven excellence while adding action. Others are claiming that the series will finally return to its peak form after “falling off” from what it used to be.

While some fans assert that Fujimoto and Chainsaw Man haven’t fallen off at all, there is an argument to be made for the claim in the eyes of a certain section of the fanbase. This partially stems from the series losing its top spot in the MANGA Plus rankings to the latest Shueisha hit series, Kagurabachi.

Chainsaw Man War arc set to show Fujimoto and his flagship series at their best, eliminating Kagurabachi’s threat

How the arc will confirm Fujimoto hasn’t fallen off, explained

After nearly a year of claiming the top spot on MANGA Plus’ rankings, even above the legendary One Piece, Chainsaw Man recently began losing its grip a few months ago. More recently, the series has continued to slip thanks to Jujutsu Kaisen’s recent enthralling events as well as the debut of the beloved Kagurabachi manga series.

Another key factor in why Fujimoto’s series has lost its stranglehold on the rankings stems from how divided the series’ fanbase has been as the second part has progressed. When a major plot point of the story became Denji’s inability to transform into the titular hero in order to preserve his normal life, many fans were disappointed in this development.

Chapter 142 of the series perfectly highlighted this division within the fandom, with Fujimoto seemingly calling out Chainsaw Man fans via this focus. In the chapter, Fumiko Mifune discusses how she’s a Denji fan and wants to see him live a happy life regardless of how he does it. Barem, however, argues that he’s a fan of the titular hero, wanting to see him fight, eat Devils, die, come back to life, and start the process all over again.

Each is meant to represent one half of the series’ fandom, with each unsurprisingly having different opinions on the overall quality of the second part thus far. Thankfully, the upcoming War arc should be able to give fans in each camp exactly what they want in one beautifully unified package.

With both Denji and Asa Mitaka set to be at the center of the Chainsaw Man War arc’s events, fans, whom Fumiko represents, can see him fight for and eventually live a normal life with Asa. Fans whom Barem represents will get to see Denji forced to transform into the titular hero yet again during the arc and fight all of the enemies he’ll need to in order to achieve his normal life.

With this in mind, the upcoming arc will solidify that Fujimoto hadn’t necessarily fallen off but was making the necessary preparations for an explosive and enthralling story arc. With chapter 146 of the series officially setting up the start of this coming War arc, fans are more excited than even to see part 2 progress.

