City The Animation episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Rohan Jagannath
Modified Aug 05, 2025 12:14 GMT
City The Animation episode 6 release details (Image via Kyoto Animation)
City The Animation episode 6 release details (Image via Kyoto Animation)

City The Animation episode 6 is slated to release on August 10, 2025, at 24:00 JST (effectively August 11, 2025, at 12 am JST). Fans living in Japan can watch the episode's broadcast on Tokyo MX and other local television networks. Global audiences can stream the latest episodes of the series on Amazon Prime Video. This platform will provide fans with the English-subtitled version of the episodes.

Episode 5 of the series featured a distinct animation style and incorporated multiple frames, showcasing various events simultaneously. The episode also succeeded in giving every character a decent amount of screen time.

Watching the righteous man, Nagumo, and Wako go through the trials was quite entertaining, to say the least. Now, here’s everything you need to know about City The Animation episode 6 ahead of its release.

City The Animation episode 6 release date and time

A still from the latest episode of City The Animation (Image via Kyoto Animation)
A still from the latest episode of City The Animation (Image via Kyoto Animation)

As mentioned earlier, City The Animation episode 6 is set to release on August 10, 2025, at 24:00 JST (effectively on August 11 at 12 am JST). Due to the differences in time zones, most regions worldwide will be able to view the episode on Sunday, August 10.

The exact release times for City The Animation episode 6, along with the corresponding time zones, are listed below. Notably, these release times are per Amazon Prime Video’s release schedule.

Time Zone

Release Time

Release Day

Release Date

Pacific Standard Time

8:30 AM

Sunday

August 10, 2025

Central Standard Time

10:30 AM

Sunday

August 10, 2025

Eastern Standard Time

11:30 AM

Sunday

August 10, 2025

Greenwich Mean Time

3:30 PM

Sunday

August 10, 2025

Central European Summer Time

5:30 PM

Sunday

August 10, 2025

Indian Standard Time

9 PM

Sunday

August 10, 2025

Philippine Time

11:30 PM

Sunday

August 10, 2025

Australia Central Standard Time

1 AM

Monday

August 11, 2025

Where to watch City The Animation episode 6?

Viewers residing in Japan can watch the broadcast of City The Animation episode 6 on Tokyo MX. This television channel will air the episode on August 11 at 12 am JST. Meanwhile, ABC Television will broadcast it on the same day at 12:40 am JST, and Aichi Television will premiere the episode at 1:20 am JST.

Fans can also watch episode 6 of the series on BS11 on August 11 at 11 pm JST. Meanwhile, international audiences can stream the episode on Amazon Prime Video, as the platform has exclusive streaming rights.

A brief recap of City The Animation episode 5

The first half of the episode focused on Nagumo and the righteous man who visited the Makabe family’s restaurant. A girl from an influential family wanted to reward both of them, so the butler managed to capture the two and put them in the hospitality tower. Thus began their trials, as they made their way down from the 12th floor.

As the episode progressed, the focus shifted to Niikura. She was trying to track down her pendant, which accidentally fell on the head of a rabbit. However, her efforts were futile, and she couldn’t catch hold of the pendant she was looking for.

Ultimately, the pendant she held so dear ended up in the house of a random person, who was about to sell his wares. It fell on that pile, and fans finally got a glimpse of what's inside it. The pendant contained a photograph of Nagumo, indicating that Niikura seems to have developed romantic feelings for her in the anime series.

What to expect in City The Animation episode 6?

The upcoming episode could focus on Niikura’s feelings towards Nagumo. The latest episode insinuated that she had romantic feelings for the latter, but it wasn’t explicitly mentioned. Their interactions need to be more fleshed out for fans to gain a clearer understanding of their relationship dynamics.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

