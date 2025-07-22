City The Animation episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

City The Animation episode 4 is slated to release on July 27, 2025, at 24:00 JST (effectively July 28, 2025, at 12 am JST). Fans in Japan can watch the episode's broadcast on Tokyo MX and other local television networks. International audiences can stream the latest episodes of the series on Amazon Prime Video. This platform will provide fans with the English-subtitled version of the episode.The latest episode focused on various characters, including Nagumo, Izumi Wako, and Niikura, among others. Once again, the seemingly disconnected people in the village had a bizarre string of events that led to entertaining interactions. The episodic nature, paired with the lack of an overarching plot, makes for a cozy viewing experience. Here’s everything you need to know about City The Animation episode 4 ahead of its release.City The Animation episode 4 release date and timeLeader of the Mont Blanc University's theater group as seen in the anime series (Image via Kyoto Animation)As mentioned earlier, City The Animation episode 4 is slated to release on July 27, 2025, at 24:00 JST (effectively on July 28 at 12 am JST). Owing to the differences in time zones, most regions worldwide will be able to view the episodes on July 27, 2025. The exact release times for City The Animation episode 4, along with the corresponding time zones, are listed below. Please note that the release times listed below are per Amazon Prime Video’s release schedule.Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease DatePacific Standard Time8:30 amSundayJuly 27, 2025Central Standard Time10:30 amSundayJuly 27, 2025Eastern Standard Time11:30 amSundayJuly 27, 2025Greenwich Mean Time3:30 pmSundayJuly 27, 2025Central European Summer Time5:30 pmSundayJuly 27, 2025Indian Standard Time9 pmSundayJuly 27, 2025Philippine Time11:30 pmSundayJuly 27, 2025Australia Central Standard Time1 amMondayJuly 28, 2025Where to watch City The Animation episode 4?Fans residing in Japan can watch the broadcast of City The Animation episode 4 on Tokyo MX. This television channel will broadcast the episode on July 28 at 12 am JST. ABC Television will broadcast the episode on the same day at 12:40 am JST, while Aichi Television will broadcast the episode at 1:20 am JST. Fans can also watch the episode on BS11 on July 28 at 11 pm JST. International audiences can stream the episode on Amazon Prime Video. The platform has exclusive streaming rights.A brief recap of City The Animation episode 3The first portion of the episode focused on the Tekaridake theater group in Mont Blanc University. The leader of the group was addressing the remaining members about the upcoming play. He had spent a considerable time on the next project, which he considers the magnum opus. However, the remaining members were quite unhappy with the way he presented it. The interactions were quite funny since the members he was addressing were all animals. Following that, the episode shifted its focus to Riko Izumi. She is Wako Izumi’s younger sister and seems to be spatially unaware. She had a couple of close calls during the day. She nearly hurt herself by slipping on a staircase. However, a boy who was present in the scene rushed to save her. She wasn’t hurt, and her beautiful smile made her schoolmate’s day. She had similar close calls during the rest of the day. The latter half of the episode focused on Nagumo and Niikura. These two always find themselves in tricky situations, and this time, it was no different. The landlady finally managed to catch hold of them and asked for the rent that had been due for quite some time.What to expect in City The Animation episode 4?Fans can expect Tatewaku to receive screen time in the upcoming episode. The Makabe family and their restaurant will provide viewers with some entertainment in City The Animation episode 4. Netizens can also expect Izumi Wako’s return, as she didn’t receive much screen time in the recent episode either.Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.Also Read:Leaked Akaza vs. Giyu fight from the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle film proves the anime has truly surpassed the mangaCity The Animation episode 3 release details