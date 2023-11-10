Classroom of the Elite light novel: Where to read, what to expect, and more

The Classroom of the Elite light novel started its publication in 2016, capturing the attention of readers with its compelling storyline and complex character development. The series has a total of 23 volumes, including the original 14 volumes, and the follow-up named Classroom of the Elite Year 2, which currently has over nine volumes.

Almost the entire light novel series has been translated into English, making it accessible to a global audience. These volumes are available for purchase through various platforms, both in physical and digital formats. Additionally, there are websites where readers can delve into the series by opting for paid subscriptions.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Classroom of the Elite series.

Fans can read Classroom of the Elite light novel on Webnovel

Classroom of the Elite light novels have a total of 23 volumes, with the original series consisting of 14 volumes and the sequel, Classroom of the Elite Year 2, currently at nine volumes. Both series are available in physical and digital formats, although the latter is currently only available up to volume 7 in both formats.

Physical copies can be purchased on Amazon and Amazon Kindle, while digital versions, excluding Classroom of the Elite Year 2 volume 8, are accessible on Book Walker.

Additionally, Webnovel offers a paid subscription service, granting readers access to the entire Classroom of the Elite light novel series, including Year 2 volumes.

Ayanokoji as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Lerche)

The series, written by Shōgo Kinugasa and illustrated by Shunsaku Tomose, was serialized from May 2015 to September 2019. It also received manga adaptations, with the sequel illustrated by Shia Sasane starting its serialization in December 2021.

An anime adaptation produced by Lerche aired its first season in 2017, followed by the second season from July to September 2022, and the highly anticipated third season is slated for release in January 2024.

What to expect from the light novels?

Classroom of the Elite anime first aired in 2017 and adapted the first three volumes along with an extra volume 4.5 of the series. Although the anime omitted detailed explanations of numerous scenarios and tasks, it was still very well-received by the anime community.

It recently received a season 2 and is awaiting the release of season 3 in 2024. If readers start from Volume 8, which is set after season 2 of the anime, then they will be able to uncover the actual extent of President Manabu's abilities while also understanding his bitter rivalry against Nagumo.

Primary cast of the Classroom of the Elite anime (Image via Studio Lerche)

Classroom of the Elite light novel Volume 8 delves into Ayanokoji's attempts at neutralizing Kushida and him growing distant from Suzune while becoming more proactive. Classroom of the Elite season 2 adapted up to volume 8 of the light novels.

Despite season 2 delivering a more competent anime adaptation, the light novels go into much more detail and unveil more about Ayanokoji's plans as well as his thinking.

Final thoughts

Classroom of the Elite light novels offers an unparalleled depth of storytelling that goes far beyond the anime adaptations. While the anime has managed to capture some aspects, the light novels delve into intricate details, subtle nuances, and characters' inner workings.

