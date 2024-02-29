Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 10 will air on AT-X in Japan on Wednesday, March 6, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST. For the first time in the third season so far, it was not the conclusion but the beginning of the episode that caught fans off guard. As fans have anticipated, the perpetrator behind the Class Poll exam turned out to be Kiyotaka’s father, who is still ardent about making his son quit ANHS.

Mr. Ayankouji has replaced the chairman of ANHS with one of his accomplices, Tsukishiro, who will be active starting in April. Tsukishiro is here to make sure that the White Room prodigy is out of the school program. However, as Chairman Sakayanagi unveiled during his meeting with Mr. Ayankouji, a student can only leave unless he wishes to or gets expelled.

With Tsukishiro doing all he could to ensure Kiyotaka’s expulsion, the latter will have to begin his next move. Follow along with the article to learn more,

Disclaimer: This article contains significant anime and light novel spoilers for Classroom of the Elite Season 3. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 10 release date and time

As mentioned above, Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 10 will be released this Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at 6:00 am PT. The episode will arrive thirty minutes later from its initial release in Japan due to the inclusion of English subtitles.

The release dates and timings for Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 10 with the respective timezones are listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Wednesday, March 6, 2024 6 am Central Time Wednesday, March 6, 2024 8 am Eastern Time Wednesday, March 6, 2024 9 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, March 6, 2024 2 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday, March 6, 2024 7:30 pm Central European Summer Time Wednesday, March 6, 2024 3 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Thursday, February 7, 2024 12:30 am

Where to watch Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 10

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 10 will be exclusively available to stream on Crunchyroll. Fans globally can also binge the first two seasons of the anime on the anime streaming giant in both English-subbed and dubbed formats. Netflix and DisneyPlus have also included the series in their enormous catalogs, but only for a handful of regions.

Muse Communication’s YouTube channels for different regions in Southeast Asia have also made Classroom of the Elite Season 3 available in their library.

A brief recap of Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 9

While the whole class was upset over Yamauchi’s expulsion, Kiyotaka headed out to meet Sakayanagi. There, he learned that she pooled the positive votes from her class in his favor. Suddenly, the acting chairman of ANHS, Tsukishiro, arrived at the scene, interrupting their conversation.

Tsukishiro kicked Arisu’s cane out of the blue, making her fall, and pinned Kiyotaka to the wall. He eventually revealed that he was sent by Mr. Ayanokouji and proclaimed to take the role of an active chairman of ANHS starting in April, suggesting that he would personally see that Kiyotaka get expelled.

After Tsukishiro left, Kiyotaka told Arisu they should finish their challenge with the latest exam before the new chairman was appointed. In the class, Chibashira disclosed details about the Event Selection Exam, which was similar to the Paper Shuffle Test. Chibashira further revealed that the penalty for the exam could lead to the leader’s expulsion.

Kiyotaka decided to become the leader and arranged the exam in a way with the help of Ishizaki that Class 1-C would go to battle with Class 1-A. Hirata was still in a bad mood over what happened in the last exam and didn’t care about the new test.

Later at night, Karuizawa met Kiyotaka in his room and received a pricey gift from him as a birthday present. The next day, Kiyotaka learned that Class 1-A chose chess as the first subject for the exam.

What to expect from Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 10

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 10 will see Kiyotaka and Arisu facing each other in the first round of chess, where their skills will be put to the test. The episode will also see Kiyotaka preparing for what comes next after the exam, as his father has made sure to get his son expelled from ANHS. The Event Selection Exam is the final test, ultimately the last exam in the 1st-Year arc.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 10.