Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 9 will air on AT-X in Japan on Wednesday, February 28, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST. So far in the series, the Class Poll special test proved to be the most peculiar exam that took a great toll on the students of ANHS. Regardless of the results, the test impacted the unity among the students, dividing them into several factions.

The latest installment focused on Yamauchi's expulsion and several other students from different classes. The results have proven to be quite unexpected, as the outcomes diverged from the initial expectations. As the test also forges new alliances, the upcoming episode anticipates further twists in the storyline. Follow along with the article to learn more.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant anime and light novel spoilers for Classroom of the Elite Season 3. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 9 release date and time

As mentioned above, Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 9 will be released this Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at 6:00 am PT. As unusual, the episode will arrive thirty minutes later from its initial release in Japan due to the inclusion of English subtitles.

The release dates and timings for Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 9 with the corresponding timezones are listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Wednesday, February 28, 2024 6 am Central Time Wednesday, February 28, 2024 8 am Eastern Time Wednesday, February 28, 2024 9 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, February 28, 2024 2 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday, February 28, 2024 7:30 pm Central European Summer Time Wednesday, February 28, 2024 3 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Thursday, February 29, 2024 12:30 am

Where to watch Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 9

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 9 will be exclusively available to stream on Crunchyroll. Fans can also binge the first two seasons of the anime on the anime streaming giant in both English-subbed and dubbed formats. Netflix and DisneyPlus have also included the series in their enormous catalogs, but only for a handful of regions.

A brief recap of Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 8

Episode 8 continued from where it left off in the previous installment, resuming with Suzune voting out Yamauchi to get expelled. As the latter refused to accept the former’s decision, she listed a few decisive points, including fixing votes against Kiyotaka on Kushida’s advice, working alongside a rival like Sakayanagi, and more.

The only two individuals who were against Suzune’s decision were Hirata and Sudo, but their opinion was overlooked, given they didn’t have any alternative route. On voting day, Yamauchi exclaimed that Sakayanagi had affirmed that he would receive all the positive votes from Class 1-A, which eventually proved to be a lie.

However, the biggest surprise was Kiyotaka securing 1st position with the highest positive votes in the class, with Hirata in 2nd place and Kushida in 3rd. In Class 1-A, Sakayanagi tricked Katsuragi into believing that she fixed votes against him, but her target was Yahiko Totsuka (a loyal member of Katsuragi’s faction).

After the voting, Ryuuen, who was being targeted for expulsion, was saved by his classmates, Ishizaki and Ibuki, who sought help from Kiyotaka.

After retrieving five million points from Ryuuen, Ibuki gave it to Ichinose to pool the positive votes in favor of Ryuuen, and Manabe Shiho was expelled instead. Since Ichinose’s deal with Nagumo secured her class, it was eventually a win-win for her and Ibuki.

What to expect from Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 9

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 9 will see the aftermath of the Class Poll as the exam, indeed, was traumatic for the students of ANHS. Kiyotaka will likely confront Arisu, given she interfered during the test against him, breaking her agreement.

This decision by Arisu is expected to backfire on her in the upcoming developments. Additionally, the episode is also anticipated to reveal the person behind instigating the Class Poll test.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 9.