Classroom for Heroes episode 11: Release date, time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Classroom for Heroes episode 11, the penultimate episode for the first season, will be released this Sunday, September 17, 2023, at 11:00 p.m. JST in Japan. As shown earlier, the upcoming episode titled “The Sophie Series (Part 1)” will focus on the titular character Sophie, Sophitia Femto, renowned by her moniker The Queen of Absolute Zero.

As Classroom for Heroes episode 11 for the season approaches, it’s anticipated that the concluding two episodes will focus on Sophie, offering a deeper exploration of her character’s history and development.

With the story nearing its climax for season 1, fans can expect a memorable and fitting conclusion that leaves them eager for the possibility of another season. However, such a renewal is yet to be confirmed.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Classroom for Heroes anime and light novel series.

Classroom for Heroes episode 11 to shed light on Sophie’s past

Release date and time, streaming platforms:

Expand Tweet

Classroom for Heroes episode 11 will be aired in the U.S. on Sunday, September 17, 2023, around 7:30 a.m. PT. Fans of Shin Araki’s fantasy slice-of-life can watch the series exclusively on Crunchyroll, the only streaming platform to include the anime for the global audience.

See below for the complete release schedule for Classroom for Heroes episode 11, along with the respective time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Sunday, September 17, 7:30 a.m.

Eastern Standard Time: Sunday, September 17, 9:30 p.m.

British Summer Time: Sunday, September 17, 10:30 a.m.

Central European Time: Sunday, September 17, 3:30 p.m.

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, September 17, 8 p.m.

Philippine Standard Time: Sunday, September 17, 4:30 p.m.

Australia Central Standard Time: Monday, September 18, 12 a.m.

Philippines time: Sunday, September 17, 10:30 p.m.

Brazil Time: Sunday, September 17, 11:30 a.m.

Arabian Daylight Time: Sunday, September 17, 6:30 p.m.

Eastern European Summer Time: Sunday, September 17, 5:30 p.m.

Mountain Daylight Team: Sunday, September 17, 8:30 a.m.

Classroom for Heroes episode 10 recap

Expand Tweet

Earnest and the others were confused and felt bad for Blade as he didn’t know about his birthday and the significance behind the celebration. To cheer everyone up, King decided to present Blade with a special tonkatsu curry with special ingredients, and for that, he wanted Earnest and the other academy students to participate in a unique competition.

After gathering the students, the King revealed the competition, where the students have to survive the harsh environment of the jungle and consume 100 million calories each to open the doors of the academy. Blade, Earnest, and the other students eventually managed to get through the task.

The next day, the King laid out the actual mission to gather special ingredients as he discussed with Earnest and her friends, which was being kept a secret from Blade. Once again, the students showcased their skills and successfully completed the second mission easily.

Expand Tweet

Now, for the final and most dangerous mission, the King wanted the students to suede the Beast King for its meat. Unexpectedly, things got even worse when the students had to face Behemoth, a colossal creature ten-fold the size of the Beast King.

With perfect teamwork, Earnest and the others cornered Behemoth, and subsequently, Blade and Mao, by combining their powers, delivered the final blow. Later, Blade made a surprising discovery that the mission was, in fact, arranged for him.

It was all about gathering the ingredients for a special tonkatsu curry, which was prepared as a heartfelt birthday gift for him. Blade couldn’t hold back his tears upon realizing just how much everyone cared about him.

What to expect from Classroom for Heroes episode 11

Expand Tweet

Classroom for Heroes episode 11, The Sophie Series (Part 1), as the title proclaims, will be all about Sophie. The anime has eventually revealed a key visual in commemoration of the climactic event that highlights Blade, Earnest, and a group of girls whose appearance resembles Sophie. Much to fans' surprise, the five doppelgangers are not clones, as each of them has different names.

Kanna Nakamura (Urushi Yaotome in When Will Ayumu Make His Move?) will play the role of Anne, Natsumi Takamori (Mei Misaki in Another) will voice Do, Yoshino Aoyama (Hitori Gotou in Bocchi the Rock! Movie) will play Trois, Saya Aizawa (Karen Inukai in My Life as Inukai-san’s Dog) will play Quatre, and lastly, Nene Hieda (Rao Mikage in Blue Lock) will play Clinq.

Stay tuned for more Classroom for Heroes episode 11 light novel and anime updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.