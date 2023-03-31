When Will Ayumu Make His Move? season 2: Everything we know

When Will Ayumu Make His Move? has gained a good amount of attention since the anime debuted in July 2022. Even after the series has officially ended its first season, fans have been seen wondering if they are going to get another season or not.

The original manga, written and illustrated by Soichiro Yamamoto, began serialization in 2019 and as of now, 14 prominent volumes have been published, which comprise 187 chapters. The first season of When Will Ayumu Make His Move? has featured the plot of the first 112 chapters, so there is enough source material left to animate.

Hence, there is a strong possibility of getting a sequel to the first one by the summer of 2024, which will make it a part of the Spring Anime Season. However, there is no such announcement about the series getting another season, so it is better to wait for the official confirmation from the studio.

Will there be When Will Ayumu Make His Move? season 2?

Since there is no official confirmation from Silver Link about their upcoming season, fans have to rely on the speculations going on around the internet for now.

Barros @tubillitos 74. When will Ayumu make his move?: (6/10) Poco que decir 74. When will Ayumu make his move?: (6/10) Poco que decir https://t.co/sqPs0laug1

When Will Ayumu Make His Move? Season 1 was a relative success. It has received a lot of positive reviews from viewers across the world and has an IMDb rating of 7/10, considered to be good for a rom-com anime. The wonderful story of Ayumu and Urushi, who were plotted along with their Shoji showdowns, has certainly impressed the global fandom.

After seeing all this, Silver Link would surely consider bringing the anime back with another season as it will be as lucrative as the last one. If they start production by the end of 2023, fans will surely receive a sequel by the summer of 2024.

Deere839 @deere839 When Will Ayumu Make His Move? Manga Volume 10



Publisher:Kodansha



Price:12.99



Out Now When Will Ayumu Make His Move? Manga Volume 10Publisher:KodanshaPrice:12.99Out Now https://t.co/Gw6L5yKE8m

The streaming platform HIDIVE has also seen record growth in the viewership of the anime When Will Ayumu Make His Move? Silver Link is currently working on a number of other anime projects with higher priority (such as Ragna Crimson, Bofuri season 2, Tearmoon Empire, and many others) but they can speed up the release of the sequel to When Will Ayumu Make His Move? with a little bit of extra attention.

About the anime

Kodansha USA @KodanshaManga



When Will Ayumu Make His Move?, Vol. 10

By Soichiro Yamamoto



As things around them seem to get more and more romantic, can Urushi and Ayumu both find a way to keep their true feelings secret?



ow.ly/trSP50Nhhba We start #NewMangaDay with the romantic story of:When Will Ayumu Make His Move?, Vol. 10By Soichiro YamamotoAs things around them seem to get more and more romantic, can Urushi and Ayumu both find a way to keep their true feelings secret? We start #NewMangaDay with the romantic story of:💖When Will Ayumu Make His Move?, Vol. 10💖By Soichiro Yamamoto🀄As things around them seem to get more and more romantic, can Urushi and Ayumu both find a way to keep their true feelings secret?ow.ly/trSP50Nhhba https://t.co/mbPeQ7tNsT

The anime is based on Ayumu Tanaka's story, a middle school Kendo champion, who decides to join the unofficial Shoji club instead of the official Kendo club. He does this because he has a crush on the club's president, Urushi Yaotome, and wants to beat her at Shoji so he can tell her how he feels.

However, Ayumu is only a beginner, and Urushi is an experienced player, so he loses every time he plays against her. Urushi, who used to be the only member of the Shoji club, is happy to have Ayumu join her and finds him not only a love interest but also someone with whom she can share her passion for the game.

kai @ka1_245 Smooth



When Will Ayumu Make His Move: Move 191 Smooth When Will Ayumu Make His Move: Move 191 https://t.co/IWv8xE4M5Y

Even though Ayumu loses every game, he doesn't stop praising Urushi's looks, skill, and smile, which constantly makes her blush. Despite Ayumu's direct approach and expressionless face, their shared love for Shoji brings them closer together.

