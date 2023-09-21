Classroom for Heroes episode 12 (finale): Release date, time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Classroom for Heroes episode 12, or the grand finale for season 1, will air this Sunday, September 24, 2023, at 11:00 pm JST in Japan. In the last episode, which was also the series's penultimate episode, an unexpected twist led Sophie to confront her past and intensify her determination to keep Blade safe from harm.

Episode 11 had ended on a cliffhanger, with Sophie leaving Blade and the academy, seemingly preparing for a showdown against the clones, and putting herself in a precarious situation. The anticipation for how the finale will unfold has been intense, leaving fans on the edge of their seats, eager to witness how season 1 ends.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Classroom for Heroes anime and light novel series.

Classroom for Heroes episode 12 to see Sophie vs. Sophies

Release date and time, streaming platforms:

Classroom for Heroes episode 12 will air in the U.S. on Sunday, September 24, 2023, around 7:30 a.m. PT. Adding the isekai slice-of-life to its massive catalog, Crunchyroll is currently the exclusive platform to stream its latest episode to fans globally.

Below is the complete list of release dates and timings for Classroom for Heroes episode 12, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Time: Sunday, September 23, 7:30 am

Eastern Time: Sunday, September 23, 9:30 pm

British Summer Time: Sunday, September 23, 10:30 am

Central European Summer Time: Sunday, September 23, 3:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, September 23, 8 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Sunday, September 23, 4:30 pm

Australia Central Standard Time: Monday, September 18, 12 am

Philippines time: Sunday, September 23, 10:30 pm

Brazil Time: Sunday, September 23, 11:30 am

Arabian Daylight Time: Sunday, September 23, 6:30 pm

Eastern European Summer Time: Sunday, September 23, 5:30 pm

Mountain Daylight Team: Sunday, September 23, 8:30 am

Classroom for Heroes episode 11 recap

The episode kicked off with Blade being attacked by someone who looked exactly like Sophie. However, eventually, the real Sophie came to the rescue, proclaiming she would protect Blade with her life, causing the imposter to flee. The pretender was Sophie’s clone, named Une, who regrouped with the other four clones, each named after the first five French numbers.

Each of the clones attempted to defeat Blade, but their efforts went in vain as Sophie tirelessly defended him. Two of the clones even unleashed a black hole attack, but Sophie managed to suppress it, though she eventually blacked out from the strain. Later that night, after regaining consciousness, she confided in Blade.

She revealed that the five clones, with her as the sixth member, were part of an experimental project infused with the powers of the Artificial Great Hero, all with the sole purpose of eliminating Blade, the true Great Hero. Despite Blade’s desire to befriend the clones and offer them a place at the academy, Sophie explained that they were programmed to fulfill their mission, and they wouldn’t deviate from it.

Their existence was solely to carry out this task, and unlike her, they couldn’t defy their programming or live life on their own terms. In the quiet of the night, after Blade had fallen asleep, Sophie quietly left the location without a word to anyone.

What to expect from Classroom for Heroes episode 12

As revealed earlier during the announcement of the final two episodes, Classroom for Heroes episode 12 is titled The Sophie Series Part 2, which will be a continuation of the penultimate installment of season 1. Given the title and events that transpired in the previous episode, the grand finale hints at an ultimate showdown between Sophie and the clones.

Stay tuned for more Classroom for Heroes episode 11 light novel and anime updates as 2023 progresses.

