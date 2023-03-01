Colorado Anime Fest 2023: Everything you need to know

Colorado Anime Fest 2023 is right around the corner, and fans might be preparing to book their tickets for the jam-packed event.

Colorado Anime Fest is a three-day anime and cosplay convention that first began in 2014 in Denver. This year's fest will run from 10 March to 12 March, and promises a schedule that is filled with exciting events, special guests, and fun contests.

Let's take a look at the events, guest appearances, and everything else you need to know about the Colorado Anime Fest 2023 that will be held at the Denver Marriott Tech Center.

Colorado Anime Fest 2023: Guest list, registration, and everything you need to know about the event

Guest Appearance

Many notable and famous voice actors are expected to attend the Colorado Anime Fest 2023. Jerry Jewell, best known for his appearances as Kyo Sohma in Fruits Basket, Barry the Chopper/Number 66 in Fullmetal Alchemist, Victor Nikiforov in Yuri! on Ice, and Principal Nezu in My Hero Academia, will be attending the event.

Kira Buckland is the next guest star on this list. She has lent her voice to many well-known characters, such as Mitsuri Kanroji in Demon Slayer, Mary Saotome in Kakegurui, and Zushi in Hunter x Hunter. Keith Silverstein, who has worked as Hisoka in Hunter x Hunter, Iyami in Mr. Osomatsu, and Speedwagon in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, will also be appearing in Colorado Anime Fest 2023.

Meanwhile, Griffin Burns and Lucien Dodge, two other notable voice actors, are also a part of the guest list. Burns has worked as Doppio in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, Muichiro in Demon Slayer, and Colt Grice in Attack on Titan, while Dodge has worked as Yukio Hans Vorarlberna in Bleach and Ja'far in Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic.

Erica Mendez is another famous voice actor on the guest list. Her renowned works include Ryuko in KILL la KILL, Gon in Hunter x Hunter, and Aladdin in Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic. Kyle McCarley, who played Shigeo Kageyama in Mob Psycho 100 and Narancia Ghirga in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, is the last actor in the group.

Other notable guests on the list include Riss Zanfei and Teca Cosplay. Riss Zanfei is the main artist and designer for Tasty Peach Productions. She is also the official designer and illustrator for COAF and the voice and talent of Kaimeriss, the Chimera virtual YouTuber.

Meanwhile, Teca is a member of the World Cosplay Summit Team USA 2020–2022, and is an award-winning cosplayer. Teca has participated in industry events such as Sailor Jupiter from Sailor Moon, Sailor Moon Crystal for VizMedia, and others.

Registration for Colorado Anime Fest 2023 and more

Colorado Anime Fest 2023 will begin on Friday, March 10, 2023, and end on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Registration for the Anime Fest has already begun, and you can register through the event's official website. While the sign-up process is fairly straightforward, one can contact the event organizer in case of any problems.

Contest applications are also underway, and anyone who is interested in them, such as participating in costume and cosplay competitions, may fill out the application. Although applications for a few contests are currently closed, applications for several additional events are set to open. The application may be accessed and submitted via the Colorado Anime Fest 2023 website.

COAF 2023 Events list

While the guest list has been disclosed, here is a look at the Colorado Anime Fest 2023 event list.

Opening and Closing Ceremony AMV Contest Anime Bar Autographs Charity Auction Cosplay Cafe Cosplay Chess Cosplay Repair Costume & Cosplay Contest Kid's Programming Manga Library Photo Shoots Panels Quite Room Rave - Code: Apex Tabletop Gaming Video Gaming

Several events are further grouped into subcategories, and once the festival ends, there will also be a feedback session. The Colorado Anime Fest 2023 official website provides event information and scheduled dates and times for the same. Since it might be impossible to attend every event, fans may sign up for events according to their convenience.

