Cosplayer has Chainsaw Man fans spellbound with bringing Bomb Devil to life

Chainsaw Man achieved remarkable success in the past year, making a significant impact on the global stage. Since its release on October 12, 2022, the anime swiftly garnered an enormous and passionate fanbase.

Even after the first season ended, fans from all around the world continued to engage with the series by creating fan art, cosplaying, and generating a plethora of content. This enthusiastic response fueled the already significant hype surrounding the forthcoming season, attracting new viewers and expanding the ever-growing fandom.

Recently, the cosplay art of a popular Chainsaw Man character surfaced online, garnering a lot of attention. @norafawn, the cosplayer, shared her portrayal of the Bomb Devil on Instagram and Twitter. The Bomb Devil is a character expected to play a crucial role in the upcoming season that is set to be a part of MAPPA's future lineup. Thus, the cosplayer's depiction has elevated the excitement around the character, and it seems like fans are ready to welcome the new-gen protagonist, Denji again.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers from the manga

Chainsaw Man's Bomb Devil cosplay by @norafawn increased the hype for the series's next part

Instagram cosplay artist @norafawn took to the social media platform to share her Bomb Devil cosplay photographs with the caption:

"although frankly I don’t think you could even make sense of these images without having read the manga… like what are you even looking at"

She also shared a collage of these photos on Twitter, causing it to go viral with many fans engaging with the post. The manga readers were left astounded, while anime viewers, who have not yet been introduced to the character, become even more curious.

Philip Petrunak @PhilipPetrunak



The bombs are lined up like that forming a skirt mimicking the idea of multiple bombs plummeting downward. Neat. @norafawn Oh I get it now.The bombs are lined up like that forming a skirt mimicking the idea of multiple bombs plummeting downward. Neat. @norafawn Oh I get it now.The bombs are lined up like that forming a skirt mimicking the idea of multiple bombs plummeting downward. Neat.

Gosttox @Gosttox



All 3 of em @norafawn Man i love Rezes desginAll 3 of em @norafawn Man i love Rezes desgin All 3 of em

Buddha @Gyiomu @norafawn you look like reze and kobeni at the same time it's kinda impressive @norafawn you look like reze and kobeni at the same time it's kinda impressive

This post played a pivotal role in reigniting the excitement surrounding Chainsaw Man, setting the stage for manga and anime fans of the series to interact with each other. Many people praised the outstanding cosplay, and fans were observed engaging in a lengthy discussion regarding the series' upcoming events.

Significance of the character in the series

Chainsaw Man Part 2 is highly awaited by fans, especially following the poignant finale of Part 1 and in light of all the recent fan cosplays, particularly the Bomb Devil cosplay, which has further piqued interest in the series' upcoming events. The famous Bomb Girl Arc from the manga will be featured in the next part.

Reze, also known as the Bomb Devil, is the Gun Devil's first known ally in the series. She embodies exceptional strength and speed. She also wields a range of explosive techniques befitting her Bomb Devil nature. Additionally, Reze uses her manipulative side during combat, exploiting the safety of innocent civilians. Denji will be seen facing off against The Bomb Devil in a fierce battle.

In the series, Denji will be seen leading his life, enjoying the simple pleasures after all the struggles he faced. With the hope of leading a simple life, he will go on to improve in his work also pursuing his goal of dating Makima. At this juncture of events, his interaction with a girl named Reze will lead to a blossoming friendship that will grow into romantic feelings in Denji's uncomplicated mindset. However, they unknowingly become the target of a killer who was after Denji's Chainsaw Devil heart.

Reze's true identity as the Bomb Girl, host of the Bomb Devil, later gets unveiled in Chainsaw Man when she betrays Denji and attempts to kill him. The arc finishes with a tragic conflict in which Denji must confront and subdue Reze, resulting in the end of their relationship and Denji losing yet another companion.

