Countdown to Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 13

With Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 13 set to see Yuji Itadori fight against Choso, fans have been looking forward to the upcoming episode. Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 13 is scheduled to be released on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 11.56 pm JST.

The previous episode saw Yuji and Megumi undo a curtain, following which they found an injured Takuma. Elsewhere, Nanami Kento reached Nobara and Nitta's location, where they were under attack by Haruta Shigemo. He defeated Haruta and proceeded further into Shibuya. Meanwhile, Itadori encountered Choso.

Yuji Itadori is set to fight Choso in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 13

Release date and timings

Yuji Itadori as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 13, titled Red Scale, is scheduled to be released on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 11.56 pm JST.

As observed from the previous episodes of the series, the English-subtitled version of the anime will be simulcast internationally after a delay of 2 hours and 4 minutes at the following times in their respective time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 10 am Thursday October 19 Central Daylight Time 12 pm Thursday October 19 Eastern Daylight Time 1 pm Thursday October 19 British Summer Time 6 pm Thursday October 19 Central European Summer Time 7 pm Thursday October 19 Indian Standard Time 10:30 pm Thursday October 19 Philippine Standard Time 1 am Friday October 20 Australia Central Standard Time 2:30 am Friday October 20

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 13 streaming details

Nanami Kento and Haruta Shigemo as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 13 will first be broadcast on TBS/NBS in Japan. Soon after, the anime episode will be available for simulcast on Crunchyroll in Europe and North America.

In India and several Southeast Asian countries, the series will premiere on Netflix and Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel's membership service, Ani-One Asia Ultra.

Recap of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 12

Megumi Fushiguro as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 12, titled Dull Knife, saw Yuji and Megumi undo one of the curtains over Shibuya. Soon after, they found Takuma injured and laying on the ground. While Megumi took Takuma to get him healed, Yuji went ahead with their mission.

Elsewhere, Haruta Shigemo was dominating against Nobara and Nitta. Just then, Nanami Kento arrived and defeated Haruta with some help from Nobara. Immediately after, Nanami decided to go further inside Shibuya to help rescue Gojo.

As Yuji was going to his next location, he happened to run into Choso. The Death Painting Womb immediately challenged Itadori for a fight and prepared his attack.

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 13?

Choso as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 13 will likely see Yuji Itadori fight Choso. While Itadori has more important places to be, Choso is determined to kill him. Thus, their fight is bound to get prolonged.

Fans have yet to see Choso fight. Thus, there is a chance that the upcoming episode will reveal his Cursed technique to fans. As for Itadori, while he has had his first fight in Shibuya, he has yet to fight someone strong. Hence, fighting Choso could allow fans to assess his cursed technique and abilities.

In the meantime, the anime episode could also see Nanami meet up with Maki and Naobito. The three Jujutsu sorcerers may head down to Gojo's location to try and rescue him.

