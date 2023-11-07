Countdown to Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 16

Ever since the King of Curses Ryomen Sukuna made his return, fans have been looking forward to seeing him in action against Jogo in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 16.

The episode is scheduled to be released on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 11:56 pm JST.

The previous episode saw Toji enter Dagon's domain and defeat the Cursed Spirit, allowing the jujutsu sorcerers to escape. However, Toji immediately went after Megumi, leaving the other sorcerers at Jogo's mercy.

Soon after, Sukuna took over Itadori's body with Mimiko, Nanako and Jogo's help. While Sukuna killed the Hasaba twins, he proposed a deal for the Cursed Spirit.

Ryomen Sukuna may fight Jogo in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 16

Release date and timings

Megumi Fushiguro as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

As evident from the release schedule of the previous episodes, the English-subtitled version of the series will be simulcast internationally after a delay of two hours and four minutes.

The upcoming episode will be released at the following times in their respective time zones worldwide:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 9 am Thursday November 9 Central Daylight Time 11 am Thursday November 9 Eastern Daylight Time 12 pm Thursday November 9 Greenwich Mean Time 5 pm Thursday November 9 Central European Summer Time 6 pm Thursday November 9 Indian Standard Time 10:30 pm Thursday November 9 Philippine Standard Time 1 am Friday November 10 Australia Central Standard Time 2:30 am Friday November 10

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 16 streaming details

Jogo as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 16 will first air in Japan on TBS/NBS in Japan. After that, the anime episode will be made available for simulcast on anime streaming giant Crunchyroll in North America and Europe.

Meanwhile, for other countries like India and other Southeast Asian countries, the anime will be released on Netflix. Additionally, it will also be available to stream on the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel's membership service, Ani-One Asia Ultra.

Recap of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 15

Toji Zenin as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 15, titled Fluctuations, Part 2, saw Toji enter Dagon's domain and go after the Cursed Spirit due to his enormous strength.

After defeating it, the Jujutsu Sorcerers and Toji managed to get outside the domain. There, Toji picked Megumi and went after him. In the meantime, Jogo arrived and burned Nanami, Maki and Naobito using his Cursed Technique.

Soon after, Jogo found Mimiko and Nanako feeding Itadori Sukuna's finger. He followed up with another ten fingers, all of which together allowed Sukuna to take over Itadori's body.

Sukuna addressed Mimiko and Nanako, soon after which, he killed them. As for Jogo, he did not kill him but proposed a deal that could see Sukuna working under the Cursed Spirits.

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 16?

Ryomen Sukuna as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 16, titled Thunderclap, will most likely feature the fight between Ryomen Sukuna and Jogo.

Sukuna had challenged Jogo to hit him. If the Cursed Spirit were to succeed, Sukuna would work under him. With Jogo having accepted the challenge, a major portion of the episode should feature the fight.

Moreover, the upcoming episode may also feature the fight between Megumi and his reanimated father Toji Zenin. Considering that neither fighter is aware of their opponent's identity, the episode might see Toji realize that his opponent is his son.

