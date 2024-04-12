Crawl in fear AFO, the unsung My Hero Academia heroes are here

The recent chapters of My Hero Academia manga have generated massive buzz in the fandom with AFO's miraculous return to the battlefield. As the major antagonist emerged from Shigaraki's consciousness and took over his body, despair crept into Deku's skin.

What's worse, he lost both his arms because of the events that took place inside Shigaraki's dreamscape. Devoid of arms and his quirk, only a loss loomed large for Deku. However, the perennial conflict of Heroes vs. Villains has always seen the heroes putting up a fight.

When all seemed lost for Deku, his teacher, Aizawa, entered the stage to aid him. Utilizing Kurogiri's portal quirk, he assembled heroes from Class 1-A, who are often underestimated and came to the OFA's successor's rescue.

My Hero Academia: Heroes from Class 1-A come to Deku's aid against AFO in chapter 420

Kohei Horikoshi, the author of My Hero Academia, has expertly set the stage for the biggest battle in the final arc. Having gained control of Shigaraki's body, AFO desired to cause destruction. Unfortunately, the events inside Shigaraki's dreamscape decayed Deku's arms, leaving him armless.

Without his OFA quirk and hands, the young hero had no hope of confronting the nemesis and saving Shigaraki and others. However, Horikoshi has established from time to time that heroes never give up. Even without his hands, Deku's eyes flickered with determination.

Yet, AFO, with his powerful quirk, was too much for him. At that moment, his teacher, Aizawa, arrived at the battlefield using Kurogiri's portal powers. According to the alleged spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 420, Aizawa, aka Eraserhead, brought Eri's horn with him to heal Deku's arms.

Aizawa, as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

However, that was not the only highlight of the chapter. The spoilers showed the unsung heroes of Class 1-A emerging from the portals to save their friend and launch a counterattack.

Mineta, Shoji, Momo, Kaminari, Kuoda, and other heroes appeared exhausted but determined to end the conflict. Although Horikoshi's narrative in My Hero Academia somewhat projects them as underrated heroes, their belief, determination, and desire to confront their adversaries are commendable.

Deku and his friends, as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

They truly exemplify the series' essence as true heroes. Despite immense exhaustion from their previous battles, their bodies moved on their own to aid Deku, as the alleged spoilers for chapter 420 suggested.

Moreover, their entrance paralleled the scene from Avengers: Endgame, where the superheroes emerged from the portals made by Doctor Strange and other sorcerers and assembled for the final battle against Thanos. There's no doubt that AFO's construct is equivalent to Thanos in My Hero Academia's narrative.

However, the Class 1-A heroes will be up for the fight. They will likely counterattack the might of the All-For-One-infused Shigaraki and bide the time for Deku to fully heal.

With renewed strength and vigor, the OFA's successor will stand against AFO and try to save his friend, Shigaraki, whose dwindling consciousness exists within AFO.

Yet, for the time being, Deku can rest easy, knowing that his friends can unleash their quirks and show their might as proper heroes. Even though they have been branded as unsung heroes for a long time, the final battle allows them to change that.

