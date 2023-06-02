Dandadan chapter 109 release date, what to expect, where to read, and more

Dandadan chapter 109 will be published in the 25th issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump. The upcoming chapter will be released on Monday, June 5, 2023, at 8:30 pm JST. The latest chapters of Dandadan will be available for fans worldwide on Shueisha and Viz Media’s digital libraries.

The latest installment of Dandadan finally relieved fans with the return of Aira and Jiji on the battlefield. Moreover, as things have taken a drastic turn for the aliens, the victory for Momo and her team is not so far. As the window of Okarun and Kinta taking matters into their own hands is not so far, the hype for what comes next among the Dandadan fandom is incessant.

Dandadan chapter 109 will see Okarun returning

Release timings for all regions and where to read

Below are the release dates and timings for Dandadan chapter 109 for every region, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, June 5, 4:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, June 5, 7:30 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Monday, June 5, 11:30 am

Central European Time: Monday, June 5, 6:30 am

Indian Standard Time: Monday, June 5, 5 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Monday, June 5, 7:30 pm

Australia Central Standard Time: Monday, June 5, 9 pm

Brazil Time: Monday, June 5, 8:30 am

Dandadan chapter 109 and all previous chapters of the series are exclusively available to read for fans internationally on the Shonen Jump+ app, MangaPlus app, and official websites of Viz Media, Shueisha, and MangaPlus.

A brief recap of Dandadan chapter 108

Electrocuting Aira with floating barrel-shaped devices, the nameless chameleon-faced alien proclaimed that their comrades were capable of functioning more than three times. Activating her Acrobatic Silky mode, Aira confined the alien in her long hair, restricting all of its movements so Jiji could terminate the creature once and for all with his Evil Gun.

Surprisingly, the alien’s durable suit endured the attack. Aira didn’t want to give up soon, so she landed repetitive blows to its armor using her legs, but that didn’t get her anywhere. Out of the blue, Okarun telepathically contacted Aira and Jiji, explaining his recently discovered knowledge of Spirals, which he learned from Turbo Granny.

Okarun instructed Jiji to spin his chi in a manner resembling a spinning top and even affirmed that he could use the powers of the Evil Eye. Jiji’s new Spiralling Evil Gun technique was a success since it landed severe damage on all the aliens in the line of sight.

Aira restrained the alien in her long, projecting hair while unleashing her special attack, Noble Drill, which broke through its impenetrable armor using the knowledge of Spiral that she had learned from Okarun.

What to expect from Dandadan chapter 109 (speculative)

Although no verifiable spoilers are revealed, Dandadan chapter 109 is expected to see the return of Okarun, who proclaimed to destroy all the aliens at the end of the previous installment.

The chapter will also resume Momo’s fight from chapter 107, where she decided to go against two menacing aliens all on her own. With most of the defenders nearly exhausted, the battle will be up to Okarun and Kinta to save planet Earth from the Space Globalists.

