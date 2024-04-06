Dandadan chapter 147 release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

Sticking to the schedule, Dandadan chapter 147 will be published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump+ online magazine on Tuesday, April 8, 2024, at 12:00 am JST in Japan. Given the events that transpired in the previous installment, Momo and Zuma are really in a tight spot, and it would not only take their combined effort but something more than that to make them get past their last ordeal.

By messing up with their initial chance to have enough army to withstand the enemy, the duo lost half the match right then and there, even before the final round kicked off. Now, with majestic beasts adding to the already enormous platoon of the enemy’s army, it can be anticipated that only a miracle might save them.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Dandadan manga. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Dandadan chapter 147 release timings for all regions and where to read

Given the general time difference, Dandadan chapter 147 will be released globally on Monday, April 7, 2024, at 7:00 am PT. Below is the complete list of release dates and times for the upcoming chapter for all regions with the respective timezones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Monday, April 7, 2024 7 am Central Time Monday, April 7, 2024 9 am Eastern Time Monday, April 7, 2024 10 am Greenwich Mean Time Monday, April 7, 2024 3 pm Indian Standard Time Monday, April 7, 2024 8:30 pm Central European Time Monday, April 7, 2024 4 pm Australian Central Time Tuesday, April 8, 2024 1:30 am

Where to read Dandadan chapter 147

Dandadan chapter 147 will be available on MangaPlus, Viz Media, and Shueisha, the three acclaimed manga reading websites worldwide. Fans of Yukinobu Tatsu’s manga series can even read the Dandadan on Shonen Jump+ and MangaPlus, two of the acclaimed digital libraries offering an ocean of manga series to readers on the go.

A brief recap of Dandadan chapter 146

Expand Tweet

After realizing that they still had an advantage, Momo decided to take the lead as the commander, supervising each platoon in the army. In a short span of time, Momo learned the weaknesses of each division of the troops, where mages were stronger than knights but weaker than archers, and knights could defeat archers but were weaker than warriors.

While stopping the incoming enemy arrows along with the mages, Momo asked Zuma to do something about the archers, and he brilliantly obliterated seemingly a large group of archers in seconds. However, he ended up in a pickle as a warrior-class soldier overpowered him. Given Zuma assumed the role of a knight, all he could do was evade the attacks.

Momo advanced with her mage platoon and managed to overwhelm the warriors. She eventually commanded her warriors to go against the incoming horde of enemy knights, and just when she thought they had it, an enemy behemoth wreaked havoc on the battleground. Soon, the enemy dragons and other behemoths also joined the fight, cornering Momo and Zuma.

What to expect from Dandadan chapter 147 (speculative)

Expand Tweet

Dandadan chapter 147 will resume Momo and Zuma’s efforts in their final round in the diorama, where the challenge of the castle siege has become even more difficult. Despite the limited number of troops, the duo still have the abilities of all the previous stage bosses that they can use in the battle to gain advantage. However, it is yet to be known if they are allowed to do so.

