Dandadan chapter 195: What to expect

With Momo Ayase and co’s situation going from bad to worse in the previous issue, Dandadan chapter 195 should see the fight against the Kito family intensify. Fans can also expect the issue to give focus to the apparent new yokai power user who is causing the tornado which has sent dozens of sharks sky-high.

Unfortunately, there are no verifiable spoilers available for Dandadan chapter 195 as of this article’s writing, which is to be expected given the series’ digital publication nature. By going the digital publication route, there are likewise no paper copies of each weekly issue which are used as the foundation of regular spoiler processes.

Thankfully, there are a few major areas which Dandadan chapter 195 can be counted on to focus, even without the help of verifiable spoilers to confirm. One of the biggest plot points which the upcoming issue should leverage is the Evil Eye’s attempt to take over Jin “Jiji” Enjoji’s body. This likely will transpire during the course of chapter 195’s events, and play a major role in Momo and co defeating the Kito family.

Dandadan chapter 195 likely to see the Evil Eye officially return, but with an Okarun-like twist

Dandadan chapter 195 should begin with a continued focus on both Momo Ayase and co, and the Kito family analyzing the situation outside the plane. Eventually, someone should see the tornado with several human facial features on it, confirming that it’s likely the result of a yokai or yokai power user in the process. However, fans are unlikely to get a clearer answer than that for now, with focus instead quickly returning to the fight against the Kito family.

Jin “Jiji” Enjoji should then confirm he held back the Evil Eye for now, but is still struggling against it internally. Seiko should instruct Momo to try and use her psychic powers to keep Jiji in check, while she, Raiya, and Vamola try to do what they can against Naki Kito and her family. Momo will likely begin controlling the Evil Eye’s aura while expressing concern over the trio’s ability to actually fight off the Kito family.

Dandadan chapter 195 should see Unji Zuma hear this and try to get back into the fight himself. While he’ll likely prove effective at first, he should soon be overwhelmed as a result of his blindness, with his umbrellas likely prioritizing protecting Raiya. Jiji should take all of this in and have a brief flashback or introspective which effectively confirms how useless he feels. While this may have some origins in his childhood, it’ll likely be primarily focused on the story’s events.

Expand Tweet

In turn, he’ll likely realize he respects and is slightly jealous of Ken “Okarun” Takakura because he wants to be able to fight like he does. This should prompt him to remember how Momo once controlled Turbo Granny’s aura for Okarun to allow him to use her powers without her taking over. Jiji will likely ask Momo for a favor after thinking of this, with focus then shifting to Seiko and the others discussing the need to exit Empty Space before the plane crashes.

Dandadan chapter 195 should see the Kito family say they’ll gladly sacrifice themselves to take out Momo, Jiji, and the rest. However, a massive attack should take out several Kito family members at once, leaving Naki furious and looking to see who’s responsible. The issue should end with the reveal that Jiji, with Momo’s help, is now capable of utilizing the Evil Eye’s powers without having his consciousness taken over.

