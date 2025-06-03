Dandadan chapter 197: What to expect

With both Momo Ayase and co and the Kito family working to get rid of the Typhoon Human, Dandadan chapter 197 should see the fight be all but brought to an end. However, it’s also possible that some complications arise which prevent this from happening, such as an unexpected enemy from within attacking.

Unfortunately, there are no verifiable spoilers available for Dandadan chapter 197 as of this article’s writing, which is to be expected given the series’ digital publication nature. Moreover, such a distribution approach inherently limits the likelihood of spoilers to the point where their absence is all but a foregone conclusion.

Thankfully, there are a few major areas which Dandadan chapter 197 can be counted on to focus, even without the help of verifiable spoilers to confirm. Without a doubt, fans can expect the effectiveness of the collective group’s efforts against the Typhoon Human to be highlighted. However, it’s likely that a sudden complication will arise just as victory is about to be secured, likely in the form of Jin “Jiji” Enjoji being taken over by the Evil Eye.

The Evil Eye will likely return at the worst possible time in Dandadan chapter 197

Dandadan chapter 197 should begin with a continued focus on the efforts against the Typhoon Human. Naki Kito and the Tsuchinoko should get the opening focus here, with the issue highlighting just how impactful their decision to assist is. However, a complication is likely to arise in the form of the Tsuchinoko and Kito family starting to freeze. This seems especially likely given their collective identities as subterraneans.

While they’re slowing down as a result, they’ll likely keep pushing through due to it being their only option. This should prompt a shift in focus to inside the plane, where Seiko Ayase has reached the cockpit and is trying to steer them closer to the typhoon. She’ll likely do more harm than good here, interrupting everyone’s efforts as a result. However, she should quickly get the hang of it and bring them in closer.

Dandadan chapter 197 should then shift focus to Momo Ayase and Jin “Jiji” Enjoji, who’ll be pushing through but clearly getting tired. It’s likely that Momo will be especially impacted given that she’s cursed right now and exerting herself to the maximum degree. Jiji will likely try to say that they should rest, but she’ll argue against this. Momo should also point out that he’s as visibly exhausted as she is, to which he’ll likely respond with bravado.

This should prompt Unji Zuma to chime in, saying that even when blind he can tell how tired Jiji is just from his panting. The two should have a brief spat here before being separated, with Jiji musing on how right Zuma is. He’ll likely begin questioning if he can hold out longer before trying to put it out of his mind. This should prompt him to mess up for the first time, which may force him to say he hates himself likewise.

In turn, this should stir the Evil Eye within him, who’ll speak to Jiji and try to promise to aid him in this moment. Jiji should confirm this to be a lie, which the Evil Eye will confirm before saying it doesn’t matter since he’s already won their tug of war. The issue should end with the Evil Eye taking over Jiji fully, causing a major problem for everyone on board likewise.

