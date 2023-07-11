Dark Gathering episode 2: Release date and time, countdown, and where to watch

Kenichi Kondo's Dark Gathering finally premiered on July 10, and fans now can't wait for episode 2, which is set to be released on Monday, July 17. With the release of the first episode, viewers got to see the show's stars -- Keitaro, Eiko, and Yayoi -- following which they witnessed how ghosts are drawn to Keitaro but not to Yayoi.

Not only that, but unlike the former, who is afraid of ghosts, the latter is not, and as Keitaro's first student, he wants to help her. As things stand right now interestingly, viewers are eagerly anticipating the release of Dark Gathering episode 2.

The supernatural thriller series tells the story of Keitaro Gentoga, a spirit medium. Because of an incident involving spirit possession he caused when he was younger, he has lived alone ever since. But when he reemerges in society as a private tutor, he meets Yayoi Hozuki, a bright young girl.

Keitaro to be possessed by a ghost in Dark Gathering episode 2

Release date and time, where to watch

Dark Gathering episode 2 will be released on Monday, July 17, at 1:05 am JST, as a part of this season which features 24 episodes. It will be available to watch on Tokyo MX and later on BS Asahi, Kansai TV, AT-X, TV Kanazawa, and many other Japanese channels. International viewers can watch Dark Gathering episode 2 as it airs in Japan on HIDIVE in select areas as previously announced by the platform.

Furthermore, because Muse Communications has licenced the anime series, Dark Gathering episode 2 will be also accessible on Muse Asia in a few locations, including India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Vietnam, and Pakistan, as well as Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, the Philippines, and Singapore.

As release times vary by location and time zone, Dark Gathering episode 2 will be accessible on the dates listed below:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 9:05 am, Sunday, July 16

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 12:05 pm, Sunday, July 16

British Summer Time (BST): 17:05 pm, Sunday, July 16

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 18:05 pm, Sunday, July 16

India Standard Time (IST): 21:35 pm, Sunday, July 16

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 12:05 am, Monday, July 17

Japan Standard Time (JST): 1:05 am, Monday, July 17

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 1:35 am, Monday, July 17

A quick recap of Dark Gathering episode 1

Dark Gathering episode 2 release date (Image via OLM Team Masuda)

The first episode of Dark Gathering began with Keitaro Gentoga, who has a cursed right hand and also a natural ability to attract ghosts. The anime then featured his childhood friend Eiko Hozuki, who has a cursed left hand and who assists Keitaro in living a normal life following an incident that caused him to become a shut-in.

Following this, viewers got to see that Keitaro had applied for and was hired as a private tutor on the advice of Eiko as the episode went on. However, Keitaro soon discovered that he had been assigned to tutor Yayoi Hozuki, the younger cousin of Eiko, as he arrived at his first job. But soon after Keitaro met Yayoi, he sensed a dangerous ghostly aura surrounding her.

Dark Gathering episode 2 release date (Image via OLM Team Masuda)

Keitaro then collected himself and introduced himself to Yayoi, but to his surprise, the latter insisted on going to some haunted location. Knowing his situation, Keitaro refused to go, but Yayoi called his tutor firm, and Eiko also prepared, leaving Keitaro with no choice but to go. As the three arrived at the haunted phone booth, Eiko informed them that the place is haunted by a young woman's ghost and told them the story behind it.

Yayoi then examined but felt no presence of any of those, whereas as Keitaro approached, he felt a massive dangerous aura. The latter then dialled the phone booth, which was answered by the female ghost. As soon as the phone was picked up, blood was seen inside the phone booth. Yayoi then slipped her teddy inside the booth, causing it to explode.

Dark Gathering episode 2 release date (Image via OLM Team Masuda)

As soon as the three witnessed this, they quickly fled the scene. After returning home, Keitaro began tutoring Yayoi. As the latter's study for the day came to an end, Eiko spoke to Keitaro about Yayoi. She then revealed how her parents were killed in an accident and how she was able to see spirits.

Eiko then revealed that Yayoi's mother's ghost had been taken by some evil spirit, and now Yayoi wanted to see her mother's ghost and bring it peace, which is why she was so fixated on spirits.

After hearing the entire story, Keitaro assured Eiko that he would assist Yayoi. The action then shifted to the next day, with Eiko and Yayoi ready to embark on a haunted date with Keitaro as soon as he arrived. Keitaro was then given a Jizo statue by Yayoi, who claimed it would protect him.

Dark Gathering episode 2 release date (Image via OLM Team Masuda)

Then, as the trio returned to the haunted phone booth, Keitaro was dragged inside while under the influence of the cursed hand. As soon as he entered the booth, the woman's ghost attempted to kill him, but Yayoi just in time exorcised the ghost.

As she exorcised the ghost, Yayoi told Keitaro that no matter how enticing spirits are to him, she will always be there to exorcise them. The three then returned to Eiko's house, where she revealed that Keitaro enjoys feeling fear.

What to expect from Dark Gathering episode 2?

Fans can expect to see Keitaro go to Awamiya shrine for purification in Dark Gathering episode 2. Purification implies that Keitaro must anaesthetize his right hand on a regular basis, or else it will hurt. Eiko and Yayoi might accompany him.

However, as they'll proceed and Keitaro will receive his right-hand anaesthesia, he will be possessed by a ghost that even his grandmother, the head of the Awamiya shrine, won't be able to perceive. But as Yayoi will also be present, she might go and save Keitaro in Dark Gathering episode 2.

