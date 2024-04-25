Date A Live V episode 4 release date, where to watch, and more

Date A Live V episode 4 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. In the third episode, titled The Resurrection of the Spirits, which aired on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, Shido, Ratatoskr, the spirits, and Kurumi engage DEM's forces.

Shido and Kurumi confront Nibelcole, and Mio Takamiya/Spirit of Origin emerges from Kurumi's body. Episode 4 is anticipated to delve deeper into the Spirit of Origin and explore past connections between Shido, Mana, and Mio Takamiya.

Date A Live V episode 4 release date, time, and countdown

Date A Live V episode 4, titled The Spirit of Origin, is scheduled for release on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. The episode will air on AX-T on the set date at 11:30 pm JST, and subsequently on May 2, 2024, on Tokyo MX at 1 am JST and BS11 at 1:30 am JST. Episode 4 release timing would differ for international fans depending on their location.

The timings for the release of this anime in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Wednesday, May 1 7:30 am Central Standard Time Wednesday, May 1 9:30 am Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, May 1 10:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, May 1 2:30 pm Central European Time Wednesday, May 1 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday, May 1 8:00 pm Philippines Standard Time Wednesday, May 1 10:30 pm Australian Central Standard Time Thursday, May 2 12:00 am

Where to watch Date A Live V episode 4?

Shido begins eliminating Nibelcole (Image via Geek Toys)

Date A Live V episode 4 is currently airing on various TV stations, such as AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, KBS Kyoto, and Mr./Ms. TV across Japan. The fifth season is also available for streaming on multiple online platforms including, D-Anime Store, U-NEXT, DMM TV, and more. For global fans, the anime is streaming on platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.

In South and Southeast Asia, Muse Communication is also streaming this Spring 2024 anime. Therefore, fans in most parts of these regions can tune in to their YouTube channel, Muse Asia, to watch the upcoming episode.

A brief recap of Date A Live V episode 3

Shido kisses Nibelcole (Image via Geek Toys)

Date A Live V episode 3 sees Ratatoskr, Shido, the spirits, and Kurumi battling DEM forces. The spirits enter the fray as Kurumi confronts Nibelcole and Origami faces Artemisia. DEM tries to use the AST unit as a decoy, but Hoshimiya redirects their attack.

The AST switches sides to fight alongside the spirits. Origami informs Artemisia of DEM's manipulation, but she remains unconvinced. The AST and Origami then confront Artemisia, allowing the spirits to successfully use Michael on her. Ellen enters the fray, targeting Origami and Mana, prompting Elliot to join the fight against her.

Kurumi during the fight (Image via Geek Toys)

Nibelcole confronts Mana, Kaguya, Yuzuru, and Shido. While eliminating all the Nibelcole by kissing them, Shido encounters Kurumi. They team up to eliminate the surrounding Nibelcole. Kurumi reveals why she intends to obtain Shido's spirit powers, but he surprises her by confessing to her and reveals his own plans to alter the past for a happier outcome.

Nibelcole attacks Kurumi, but her alter ego sacrifices herself to save the main body, urging her to stay true to her feelings before fading away. In response, Kurumi offers Shido a date if they defeat DEM. The episode ends on a cliffhanger as Mio Takamiya emerges from within Kurumi's body.

What to expect in Date A Live V episode 4 (Speculative)?

Mio Takamiya in the next episode preview (Image via Geek Toys)

With the resurrection of the strongest spirit, the Spirit of Origin, aka Mio, Date A Live V episode 4 is poised to center around her resurgence and her relationships with Mana and Shido. The episode may uncover their shared history and illustrate the circumstances leading to Mio's initial encounter with Shido.

Mio’s reappearance is expected to have a significant impact on the ongoing battle against DEM, potentially shifting its course. Viewers can anticipate pivotal revelations about Shido’s past, which may affect his relationship with Kurumi.

