Dead Mount Death Play episode 15: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Dead Mount Death Play episode 15 will be coming out next week, and now that the second cour is barely starting, there is a lot of hype for what Polka can do to keep his status quo and avoid being discovered. Now that there are a lot of people trying to discover what Polka's true identity is, the presence of super-powered people can be a huge challenge for Corpse God's mission.

It is also worth pointing out that Dead Mount Death Play episode 15 is going to show how the series continues to gain a lot more exposure in the coming weeks. The concept of a dark god trying to find a place in the real world and also finding influence in the criminal underworld, along with a lot of supernatural elements, is something that has made Ryohgo Narita's manga all the more interesting.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Dead Mount Death Play episode 15.

All the details about Dead Mount Death Play episode 15

Release date and countdown

Dead Mount Death Play episode 15 will be coming out next Tuesday, October 23, at 12 am JST. As happened with the previous episodes of the anime, the release schedule is going to be the same for future ones, but this could potentially change due to production issues or delays.

On the other hand, here are the release dates in different time zones all over the world to give you a better glimpse of when the episode is coming out:

Central Standard Time: Monday, October 23, 10 am

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, October 23, 8 am

British Summer Time: Monday, October 23, 4 pm

Central European Summer Time: Monday, October 23, 5 pm

Indian Standard Time: Monday, October 23, 8:30 pm

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, October 23, 11 am

Australian Central Standard Time: Tuesday, October 24, 12:30 am

Philippine Standard Time: Tuesday, October 23, 11 pm

Brazil Time: Tuesday, October 23, 12 pm

Streaming details

Dead Mount Death Play episode 15 is coming out next Tuesday (Image via Geek Toys).

For the people living in Japan, the good news is that there are several networks to stream the anime, with the likes of HTB, AT-X, BS11, KBS Kyoto, and Tokyo MX. It's also worth considering that these are some of the most significant Japanese networks for broadcasting anime.

On the other hand, for those who live outside the Land of the Rising Sun, Crunchyroll is the best platform to watch the series. They hold the streaming rights for the franchise outside Japan, and the platform is viewed as the highest-regarded anime streaming platform in the market.

Previous episode recap

The episode in question served as a recap of what happened in the previous cour and how much of a predicament Polka finds himself in. He now had to find a way to get people's attention off his back, which also led to the introduction of Kochou, who was mostly used as comic relief but tried to find out the truth about the Corpse God.

What to expect from the following episode?

Dead Mount Death Play episode 15 is going to continue focusing on Polka's predicaments in trying to hide his identity and how the underworld is going to try to keep tabs on him. There is probably going to be a lot more focus on Kochou in the story and other characters who perhaps had a minor role in the previous episode.

