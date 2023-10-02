Deku's words come back to haunt him as My Hero Academia chapter 402 solidifies how integral Class 1-A is to the war

The Final War Saga of My Hero Academia is currently underway, and as of chapter 402, All Might is engaged in a fierce battle against All For One, putting his very life on the line. Meanwhile, Deku is also seen after a very long time, facing off against the formidable Tomura Shigaraki after a prolonged absence. However, what must not be forgotten in the middle of this entire ordeal, is the invaluable contribution of the students from Class 1-A of U.A. High School.

Class 1-A's impact on the outcome of the Final War is undeniably monumental, and it completely disproves a controversial claim that Deku had made, expressing doubts about his classmates' ability to keep up in a fight against All For One. In reality, his classmates, including Shoto, Uraraka, Tsuyu, and others, from Class 1-A have played pivotal roles that have shifted the balance in favor of the heroes.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

My Hero Academia chapter 402 proves Deku wrong as it reminds readers of the contributions of Class 1-A students

Deku, the protagonist of My Hero Academia, has often suggested that the conflict between One For All and All For One is beyond the capacity of his classmates because of the huge differences in power levels. This belief has led him to attempt to confront formidable adversaries like All For One and Shigaraki on his own.

However, time and again, it has been proven that he needs to rely on others. Thus, even if Deku were to deliver the final blow to either Shigaraki or All For One, it would not be achievable without the support of his classmates and other Pro Heroes, who have not only made substantial contributions but also great sacrifices.

The latest installment in My Hero Academia, chapter 402, once again highlights the accomplishments of Class 1-A students, such as Shoto Todoroki and Ochako Uraraka. Horikoshi shows the police confirming that Shoto and Uraraka had successfully taken down Dabi, whose heat had diminished, and Toga, who had been relentlessly generating clones.

Meanwhile, Momo Yaoyorozu was holding her ground against the Twices, but now that the Twice army has vanished, U.A. may float once more.

Further, My Hero Academia characters such as Fumikage Tokoyami, Kyoka Jiro, Tsuyu Asui, and others have also made significant contributions. For example, when All For One released Gigantomachia from the prison, the situation could not have been brought under control had it not been for Shinso's brainwashing Quirk. However, he also relied on Mina Ashido to deal with the Sludge Villain.

However, Deku has misjudged not only Class A-1 students, but also All Might. As evident in My Hero Academia chapter 402, All Might's final blow, probably a parting gift for Deku, may provide the latter with an opportunity to secure his victory as All For One might have to use the Rewind Quirk to regress to a much younger state, effectively becoming a child.

Still, Deku might find it challenging to confront both Shigaraki and All For One simultaneously. As a result, My Hero Academia fans are eagerly looking forward to see whether Bakugo returns to the battlefield and fights alongside Deku. Bakugo played a critical role in stalling Shigaraki, pushing himself to his limits, and narrowly escaping death, thanks to Edgeshot.

Thus, Deku’s claim has been proven wrong not just by the individual strengths of his classmates but, more importantly, by their ability to work together. They have played a major role in shaping the outcome of the Final War in My Hero Academia.

