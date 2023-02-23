My Hero Academia chapter 381: Why Tokoyami’s role in final battle makes perfect sense

My Hero Academia chapter 381 raw scans and spoilers were released earlier in the week, bringing an exciting issue that sees Fumikage Tokoyami thrust into the spotlight. While the issue at large was incredibly exciting, both objectively and relative to the series’ quality standard, Tokoyami’s day in the sun was endearing to fans everywhere.

His role in My Hero Academia chapter 381 is logical and has been progressively built toward, despite many fans saying it came out of nowhere. Considering he is a protege of Hawks, his latest actions and the build-up toward them become apparent and inarguable.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down why Tokoyami’s role in the final battle makes perfect sense while briefly recapping My Hero Academia chapter 381 spoilers.

My Hero Academia chapter 381 cements Tokoyami as Hawks’ incarnate with his unflinching bravery, decisive actions

Brief spoiler recap

My Hero Academia chapter 381, entitled “Darkness,” allegedly begins with a brief dialogue between Camie Utsushimi, Seiji Shishikura, and All For One. This is before the other Shiketsu students arrive and begin helping.

Tsukauchi contacts Hawks, who thanked him for the reinforcements. Tsukauchi then informs him that the Shiketsu students were already on their way by the time he called them in.

All For One recognizes how desperate the Heroes are, given the sudden change in tactics. He laughs and uses Quirks to grow wings, throwing a laser with black lightning at his enemies. The villain then asks why the Heroes think they have any chance of victory without All Might, adding that those who’ve lived in a time of peace have no idea what he is truly capable of.

My Hero Academia chapter 381’s alleged spoilers then see All For One lecturing about the peak of his power and influence as a “totally burned” Dabi is seen chasing Endeavor.

Inasa’s wind blows towards All For One, with the Shiketsu student saying that he understands who his opponent is and won’t back down. All For One compliments and ponders stealing Inasa’s Quirk before using the wind currents to his offensive advantage, attacking Inasa and others. The Heroes left are all weak and unable to get close to him.

This is when Fumikage Tokoyami and a massive Dark Shadow appear behind All For One. The villain is visibly scared, thinking that he needs to dodge right away.

However, dodging doesn’t do much, with a stone dome now around All For One, Tokoyami, and the other Heroes. Hawks then leads all the Heroes on All For One himself as the issue ends.

Why Tokoyami’s role is perfect

One of the most engaging and well-received storylines of the series up to My Hero Academia chapter 381 has been that of Pro Hero Hawks. Likewise, fans were incredibly excited to see Fumikage Tokoyami intern under and be further trained by him. With such a significant Pro Hero training him, fans expected Tokoyami to become a major player in subsequent arcs.

The Paranormal Liberation War certainly saw Tokoyami live up to these expectations, essentially being the sole reason Hawks was able to leave the warzone alive. Likewise, the current arc saw Tokoyami come to Hawks’ rescue yet again, creating an opportunity for the No. 2 Pro Hero to destroy All For One’s life-support mask.

Flashforward to My Hero Academia chapter 381, and fans see Tokoyami truly terrify All For One while earning the approval and respect of his mentor, Hawks. This is incredibly fitting, considering how influential Hawks has been in the war between Heroes and Villains throughout the second half of the series’ story.

Likewise, his protege, Tokoyami, is now fulfilling an equally influential role, having begun with saving Hawks’ life during the Paranormal Liberation War arc. The fact that the master and student are some of the most influential pairs of Heroes in the fight against All For One’s forces is incredibly fitting. It is also exceptional writing on author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s part.

It’s this fantastic parity and narrative impact that sees Tokoyami’s role in the series’ final battle (as of My Hero Academia chapter 381) make perfect sense. As it becomes clear that Hawks can no longer be the Pro Hero he once was, his student Tokoyami seems set to replace him as just as influential and powerful a force.

