Delicious in Dungeon episode 12 release date, where to watch, and more

Delicious in Dungeon episode 12 is scheduled for release on March 21, 2024. Episode 11 mainly focused on Laios and his party's struggle against the Red Dragon in an attempt to rescue Falin from its stomach. Although the battle itself was rather one-sided, it ended with Laios defeating the Red Dragon with a last hail mary attempt.

Episode 11 concluded with Laios finding Falin's remains from the insides of the dragon, which essentially confirmed Falin's demise.

Episode 12 will deliver the actual fate of Falin, especially since the theme of resurrection inside the dungeon had been set up in the previous episodes.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Delicious in Dungeon series.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 12 release date and timings for all regions

Delicious in Dungeon episode 12 will be released in Japan at 10:30 pm JST on Thursday, March 21, 2024. The manga that the series is being adapted from has ended its serialization with 97 chapters.

The episode will be available on streaming platforms about an hour after its release. Episode 11 is set to become available at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Release date and time Pacific Daylight Time 5:30 am, Thursday, March 21 Eastern Daylight Time 8:30 am, Thursday, March 21 British Summer Time 1:30 pm, Thursday, March 21 Central European Summer Time 2:30 pm, Thursday, March 21 Indian Standard Time 7:00 pm, Thursday, March 21 Philippine Standard Time 9:30 am, Thursday, March 21 Australia Central Standard Time 11:00 am, Thursday, March 21

Delicious in Dungeon episode 12 streaming details

Delicious in Dungeon episode 12 will air on Tokyo MX in Japan. The series will exclusively be available for streaming on Netflix,which will simultaneously be releasing the episodes in sub and dub versions.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 11 recap

Episode 11 of Delicious In Dungeon begins with Marcille contemplating her role in Laios' plan to collapse a structure. She hopes this will facilitate a reunion with Falin.

Meanwhile, Laios, Chilchuk, and Senshi devise a plan to attract the Red Dragon. Upon reaching a specific alleyway, the Red Dragon unleashes its fire breath. Marcille's spell and Senshi's pan provide protection.

Leading the dragon towards Marcille, she attempts to bring down the structure she's on, but it fails to affect the dragon. Laios, Senshi, and Chilchuk thus become trapped beneath the dragon's body. Marcille's spell proves ineffective against the dragon. Senshi produces a Mithril Kitchen Knife, causing minor pain to the dragon when Laios uses it.

Marcille retreats to strategize, while Senshi aims for Laios' sword. The Red Dragon crushes Senshi as Chilchuk urges Laios to regroup with Marcille to devise a new strategy. Laios takes Senshi's cooking pot as the latter passes him his sword before both are crushed by rubble.

Laios reunites with Marcille, updating her on Senshi and Chilchuk's situation. They plan to exploit the dragon's weak point, with Laios engaging the dragon. Despite sustaining an injury, Laios manages to strike the dragon's weak point, causing both to fall. The episode concludes with Laios holding Falin's digested remains.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 12: What to expect?

Delicious in Dungeon episode 12 will be released on March 21, 2024, and will unveil the fate that awaits Falin, although episode 11 ended with the reveal that Falin succumbed to being eaten by the Red Dragon. Episodes 10 and 9 focused on revival and resurrection inside the dungeon, so it is almost guaranteed that Laios' party will try to revive Falin.