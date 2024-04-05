Delicious in Dungeon episode 15 release date, where to watch, and more

Delicious in Dungeon episode 15 will be released on April 11, 2024, and it will adapt chapters 34 and 35 of the manga. The anime is currently only available on Netflix. Episode 14 was released on April 4, 2024, and it mainly followed Kabru and his party's encounter with Mr. Tansu's party.

Episode 14 also somewhat revealed the rather darker sides of Kabru's personality when he eliminated the corpse retrievers. Kabru convinced Shuro, the last former member of Laios' party, to join his party.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Delicious in Dungeon series.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 15 release date and timings for all regions

Laios as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Trigger)

Delicious in Dungeon episode 15 will be released in Japan at 10:30 pm JST on Thursday, April 11, 2024. The manga that the series is being adapted from has ended its serialization with 97 chapters. The episode will be available on streaming platforms about an hour after its release. Delicious in Dungeon episode 15 is set to become available at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Release date and time Pacific Daylight Time 5:30 am, Thursday, April 11 Eastern Daylight Time 8:30 am, Thursday, April 11 British Summer Time 1:30 pm, Thursday, April 11 Central European Summer Time 2:30 pm, Thursday, April 11 Indian Standard Time 7:00 pm, Thursday, April 11 Philippine Standard Time 9:30 am, Thursday, April 11 Australia Central Standard Time 11:00 am, Thursday, April 11

Delicious in Dungeon episode 15 streaming details

Delicious in Dungeon episode 15 will air on Tokyo MX in Japan. The series will exclusively be available for streaming on Netflix, which will simultaneously release the episodes in sub and dub versions.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 14 recap

Delicious in Dungeon episode 14: Kabru as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Trigger)

Delicious In Dungeon episode 14 begins with Kabru's party encountering Mr. Tansu and his team, who provide assistance and advise them to return to town. However, Kabru soon discovers that Laios' team had rescued them while unconscious, leading to tensions as they realize they've been robbed once again.

Despite the urge to confront Laios, Kabru suggests returning to the surface world for various reasons. As they journey, they stumble into a foggy area where they are ambushed by Fish-Men, revealing the presence of illusion magic. Surviving the encounter, they later confront and defeat corpse retrievers before continuing their exploration. Encountering Blade Fish and a Sea Serpent, Kabru's party is aided by a new arrival, including the familiar face of Shuro.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 14: Shuro as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Trigger)

Kabru then inquires if Shuro is searching for Falin, leading to speculation about their connection. Meanwhile, Laios and his team struggle to ascend toward the surface, facing hunger, thirst, and exhaustion after two days of travel.

Their difficulties navigating the dungeon's depths hint at the challenges that lie ahead as they strive to reach safety. As the episode concludes, both parties find themselves facing uncertain futures amidst the labyrinthine depths of the dungeon, with mysteries and dangers lurking around every corner.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 15: What to expect?

Shuro's party as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Trigger)

Delicious in Dungeon episode 14 mainly follows Laios and his party retracing their steps through the dungeon to return to the surface. Therefore, Delicious in Dungeon episode 15 will adapt chapters 34 and 35 of the manga and depict Laios and Kabru's parties coming face to face to confront each other.