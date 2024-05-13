Delicious in Dungeon episode 19: Asebi joins Laios' party

Delicious in Dungeon episode 19 aired on May 9, 2024, and it narrowed its focus on Asebi who ended up becoming the fifth and final member of Laios' party. Although the episode mainly focused on introducing Asebi, the next few episodes will focus on all her different aspects.

The anime is currently available for streaming exclusively on Netflix, with both subbed and dubbed versions being released at the same time. Although the pacing has been changing every episode, fans are expecting the anime to end around chapter 50.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Delicious in Dungeon episode 19.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 19 highlights

In Delicious in Dungeon episode 19, Asebi demands that Marcille use dark arts to undo two spells on her body. Chilchuk identifies Asebi as a beast man, prompting Laios to realize she shares the same condition as Falin. Nonetheless, Marcille assures Asebi that she will do her best to help. While Marcille examines the spell on Asebi’s neck, Asebi instructs Senshi to bring her something to eat.

Senshi provides a meal for Asebi, which she quickly devours, causing her to cough. Senshi offers to cook her a proper dish, and Asebi warns him that she’ll kill him if he feeds her monsters. Senshi prepares a fish dish, and Asebi eats it, displaying poor manners that surprise Laios. She then removes the mushrooms from Senshi’s dish. Senshi demands that Asebi use her utensils properly and return the mushrooms to the meal.

Despite Marcille's instructions, Asebi continues to move around, attracting the attention of a demonic figure who attempts to attack her. Senshi pushes Marcille and Asebi away from the demon and teaches Asebi how to hold her spoon correctly. The demonic spirit is swiftly defeated by Senshi while he simultaneously educates Asebi.

Asebi then expresses her frustration about her curse to Laios and the others. While Marcille explains that dark arts come in various forms, Asebi believes Laios and his friends may know how to break curses like hers. Unfortunately, Marcille informs Asebi that she may not have a method to free her from her cat-girl curse. Moreover, Marcille argues that she doesn’t have a way to return Falin to normal.

Questioning why Laios and the others would continue their journey if they didn’t have a way to return Falin to normal, Asebi is upset that she may never be a normal human again. However, Laios reassures Asebi that she still retains her humanity. He argues that it’s possible for Falin to retain her humanity too, despite being a hybrid.

Marcille suggests that the dungeon lord may have a way to free Asebi from her cat-girl persona. Asebi wonders if Marcille is trying to recruit her and suggests they refer to her as Izutsumi.

Final Thoughts

Delicious in Dungeon episode 19 mainly focused on completing Laios' new party with the addition of Asebi. The next episode will be released on May 16, 2024, and will focus on deepening the connection between Asebi and the rest of the party while also demonstrating Asebi's combat prowess.