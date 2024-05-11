Delicious in Dungeon episode 20 release date, where to watch, and more

Delicious in Dungeon episode 20 will be released on May 16, 2024, focusing primarily on bonding moments between Asebi and the rest of Laios' party. The anime is currently available to stream exclusively on Netflix, with both subbed and dubbed versions being released simultaneously.

Although the pacing has changed with each episode, fans expect the anime to end around chapter 50. Episode 19 delved into Asebi and the peculiar curse that makes her resemble a feline. The episode also shows Laios's acceptance of nature towards humans, irrespective of appearance.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Delicious in Dungeon series.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 20 release date and timings for all regions

Delicious in Dungeon episode 20 is scheduled for release on May 16, 2024 at 6:30 am JST. The manga that the anime is being adapted from has ended its serialization with 97 chapters. Episode 20 is set to become available at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Release date and time Pacific Daylight Time 6:30 am, Thursday, May 16 Eastern Daylight Time 9:30 am, Thursday, May 16 British Summer Time 2:30 pm, Thursday, May 16 Central European Summer Time 2:30 pm, Thursday, May 16 Indian Standard Time 7:00 pm, Thursday, May 16 Philippine Standard Time 9:30 am, Thursday, May 16 Australia Central Standard Time 11:00 am, Thursday, May 16

Where to watch Delicious in Dungeon episode 20?

Delicious in Dungeon episode 20 will air on Tokyo MX in Japan. The series will exclusively be available for streaming on Netflix, simultaneously releasing the episodes in sub and dub versions.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 19 recap

Asebi as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Trigger)

In episode 19 of Delicious In Dungeon, Asebi demands that Marcille use black magic to remove two spells from her body. Recognizing Asebi as a beast man, Chilchuk realizes this is the same condition Falin has. Despite this, Marcille assures Asebi that she'll try her utmost to help. While Marcille examines the spell on Asebi's neck, Asebi instructs Senshi to bring her something to eat.

Senshi prepares a fish dish, which Asebi eats messily, surprising Laios. Asebi then removes the mushrooms from Senshi's dish. Senshi insists that Asebi use her utensils properly and return the mushrooms to the meal.

Despite Marcille's warnings, Asebi continues to move around, attracting the attention of a demonic figure who tries to attack her. Senshi pushes Marcille and Asebi away from the demon and teaches Asebi how to hold her spoon correctly.

Senshi and Laios defeat the demonic figure, and Senshi explains the importance of using tools accurately during the fight. Marcille explains to Asebi why she should remain still when someone tries to remove a spell from her body.

Asebi then reveals that she approached Laios and his party to rid herself of her curse. Unfortunately, Marcille informs her that black magic encompasses various types, so she won't be able to remove the curse that gives her cat-like features.

Hearing this, Asebi questions why they are venturing deeper into the dungeon if they don't have a way to undo Falin's transformation. Laios then explains that he is doing it to prevent Falin from hurting herself and others. The episode concludes with Laios and his party accepting Asebi into their group after enjoying a dish themed around nightmares.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 20: What to expect?

Marcille as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Trigger)

Delicious in Dungeon episode 20 will mainly focus on the team building and bonding moments between Izutsumi and the rest of the party. The episode will also see the party go deeper into the dungeon and confront ice golems, which Izutsumi will take down as a display of her combat efficiency.

