Delicious in Dungeon episode 4: Senshi's unconventional friends

Delicious in Dungeon episode 4, which aired on January 25, 2024, adapted chapters 8 and 9 of the manga. The episode mainly focused on revealing Senshi's background, his peculiar farming practices, and the friends he had made in the dungeon.

The anime, adapted by Studio Trigger, is available for streaming only on Netflix and is listed for 24 episodes. So far, fan reactions have been overwhelming, and Delicious in Dungeon episode 4 has been heralded as the best episode in the series.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Delicious in Dungeon episode 4.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 4 highlights

Delicious in Dungeon episode 4 starts with the party, led by Laios, navigating the third floor of the dungeon, employing their wits to avoid dangerous encounters with the undead. Laios's unique ability to discern footsteps aids the group, steering them away from potential dangers like a group of Golems.

However, their journey takes an unexpected turn when Senshi halts Laios and reveals a mysterious agenda involving golems. Senshi leads the group to his base camp on the third level, shedding light on his unconventional lifestyle as a hunter who frequents the second and fourth floors and occasionally ventures to town for supplies.

Despite the barrenness of the third floor, Senshi extols the virtues of golems as living vegetable patches, sparking concern from Marcille and Chilchuck regarding the ethical implications of his actions. Senshi, with a whistle, summons the golems, showcasing his unique prowess by swiftly removing their cores, leaving Chilchuck and Laios in awe.

Suspicion simmers among the party members, especially Marcille, who questions Senshi's motives. Senshi enlists the group's help in harvesting vegetables and tending to the soil, revealing a method of disposing of weeds by utilizing the golems. Marcille's unease intensifies when she realizes Senshi himself placed the cores in the golems, raising ethical concerns about tampering with magical creatures.

After a productive session, the party refreshes themselves, and Senshi, displaying a deep connection to the golems, replaces their cores. A communal meal follows, with Senshi showcasing his culinary skills, emphasizing a disdain for relying on magic for convenience. Despite initial skepticism, the party enjoys the surprisingly delicious vegetables harvested from the golems.

The unexpected revelation occurs when Senshi, seemingly a steward of the dungeon's third floor, is questioned about his prolonged absence. Senshi, balancing the responsibilities of his dungeon maintenance and hunting expeditions, expresses a deep respect for the dungeon and a desire to give back to it.

With an excess of vegetables, the party contemplates their next move. Senshi suggests trading in a nearby shady establishment, leading to a confrontation with orcs. The orcs, recognizing Senshi, reveal themselves as his trading partners. A twist of fate unfolds as the orcs, facing dire circumstances due to a Red Dragon, demand the party's food in exchange for safety.

Senshi strikes a deal for the party to stay with the orcs as tensions rise, unveiling an unexpected plan to use pillaged leavening agents for bread-making. Amidst ideological clashes and revelations, the episode concludes with an unlikely truce between Laios and the orc leader, setting the stage for further exploration and encounters in the enigmatic dungeon.

Final thoughts

Delicious in Dungeon episode 4 ended up being an informational episode focused on fleshing out the world of Delicious in Dungeon. Viewers can look forward to episode 5, which will be released on February 1, 2024, where the adverse effects of dungeon food on Laios' party will be explored.